Is this more proof that the Kroenkes will back Arteta in the transfer window?

The Arsenal Blog Goonertalk, who are known to be a mouthpiece of the Arsenal management at times, posted yesterday:

Sources connected to Josh Kroenke and his father have confirmed to Gooner Talk that the Kroenke family are set to be ‘busy and ambitious’ with Arsenal Football Club this summer. Talks have been commencing since the beginning of January planning the club’s upcoming transfer window over back-to-back zoom meetings across the Atlantic. The Kroenke’s have apparently admitted to being unconnected to the football club during the pandemic but Josh Kroenke has committed to attending more events to connect with fans such as home matches, fan events, and executive board meetings at Highbury House and London Colney.

Now it is a fact that Arsenal fans are some of the most pessimistic when it comes to believing that our owner will be bankrolling our transfers in the summer. This is definitely due to the fact that in the 12 years of Kroenke being our majority owner we have rarely seen him spend more than the minimum needed to keep us in the top six.

But it definitely feels that the Kroenkes have finally realised that we are in danger of losing our “brand attraction”. Even Mikel Arteta has publicly told us that the Kroenkes are behind him, when he said: “I think if I’ve been something, it’s honest.” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “Probably once I was too honest. So if I cannot see something or I have doubts, I will say it. Now I have no doubts. It’s so clear and it’s a very clear statement from the ownership, very clear direction from the ownership, very clear direction with what we want to do. There’s zero question marks there.”

So this is hopefully going to be an excellent transfer window for Arsenal and the Kroenkes, because if they fail to deliver yet again, I can see the protests next season being much stronger and wider-reaching than ever before.

Surely we should be confident until the last day of the transfer window…