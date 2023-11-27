Is this now Arteta’s best and strongest Arsenal starting line-up?

Injuries have made it difficult for Mikel Arteta to field his strongest lineup this season. But could the lineup Mikel Arteta used on Saturday night, after two changes to accommodate Ben White and David Raya, be the one on which he can rely as the foundation for the next run of games?
During the international break, when it became clear that Gabriel Jesus would be available for the match against Brentford, there was concern that in-form Leandro Trossard would be dropped, and we even suggested that he be played in the free midfield role after Odegaard and Rice took their midfield roles.
Mikel Arteta, thankfully, started the Belgian in midfield with Odegaard and Rice. Rice started at No. 6. The ex-Brighton player had a fantastic game; his attacking sense was on point as always, and he could have even scored had his goal not been thrown out for offside.
Aside from the alterations in midfield, Gabriel Jesus was reintroduced in attack, and while failing to score, he was decent enough.
A line-up of…..
Martinelli, Gabriel, and Saka
Trossard, Odegaard, and Rice
Zinchenko/Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, and White,
with Raya at goal.
Jorginho and Havertz’s fans may crucify me for recommending that line-up, but these two can still play a significant role as “impact subs.”
Don’t you think it’s possible for Mikel Arteta to earn significant league wins with this line-up in the coming weeks to keep Arsenal at the top of the table and set the pace for the rest of the League title race?
Daniel O
That’s our strongest lineup
Any other day Trossard might have converted his two clear chances and Jesus might have converted his two clear chances, so that was probably our best starting line up. Raya is definitely a starter in place of the indecisive Ramsdale who is clearly suffering from being dropped and should regain his confidence with a fresh beginning at a new club. After all Class does not disappear overnight. We still need right wing competition unless we play Jesus their and invest in a new striker, hopefully a 20 goal strong tall technical TargetMan.
I couldn’t say what our strongest starting eleven is, but having the squad depth to bring on subs of that quality is what makes championship winning sides.
It’s good to get these players back to full fitness, and with the inclusion next season of Timber, and whoever else we buy, should be quite a team.
This selection of players would make Arsenal’s best current 12, with Partey in place of Trossard in MF. Trossard needs to start, by all means, but not in place of Partey. Yes, results are coming in, but definitely not in the most convincing manner. We have to see Partey and Rice dominate the MF, and hopefully that’s still coming this holiday season. Rice, Partey, Odegaard for our dominant fulcrum. Martinelli, Saka and Trossard/Jesus in attack.
I think that’s our most attacking line-up with Odegaard and Trossard in the AM positions
Yea it’s the best lineup for certain games and not for all games. This lines up won’t suit some games because it lack certain defensive balance.