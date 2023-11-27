Is this now Arteta’s best and strongest Arsenal starting line-up?

Injuries have made it difficult for Mikel Arteta to field his strongest lineup this season. But could the lineup Mikel Arteta used on Saturday night, after two changes to accommodate Ben White and David Raya, be the one on which he can rely as the foundation for the next run of games?

During the international break, when it became clear that Gabriel Jesus would be available for the match against Brentford, there was concern that in-form Leandro Trossard would be dropped, and we even suggested that he be played in the free midfield role after Odegaard and Rice took their midfield roles.

Mikel Arteta, thankfully, started the Belgian in midfield with Odegaard and Rice. Rice started at No. 6. The ex-Brighton player had a fantastic game; his attacking sense was on point as always, and he could have even scored had his goal not been thrown out for offside.

Aside from the alterations in midfield, Gabriel Jesus was reintroduced in attack, and while failing to score, he was decent enough.

A line-up of…..

Martinelli, Gabriel, and Saka

Trossard, Odegaard, and Rice

Zinchenko/Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, and White,

with Raya at goal.

Jorginho and Havertz’s fans may crucify me for recommending that line-up, but these two can still play a significant role as “impact subs.”

Don’t you think it’s possible for Mikel Arteta to earn significant league wins with this line-up in the coming weeks to keep Arsenal at the top of the table and set the pace for the rest of the League title race?

Daniel O

