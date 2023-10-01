Is this now the perfect time for Arsenal to face Man City?

Saturday was a fantastic day for us Gooners, but it was disastrous for our main title rivals, Manchester City. Manchester City hoped to keep their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. On the other hand, Wolves had different plans; they beat them 2-1 at Molineux, with City’s Ruben Dias scoring an own goal in the 13th minute before they equalised in the 58th minute through Julian Alvarez.

Still, just as they believed they were on the verge of a comeback, Wolves Matheus Cunha had other ideas; he, in the 66th minute of that game, set up Hee-Chan Hwang to score the game-winning goal.

The PL defending champs must have been frustrated about their loss, but to add salt to injury, they must have seen we won 4-0, bridging the 4-point gap between us and them to 1 point. Being a point behind the City is a good thing for us. With it, our main rivals had a tough, frustrating weekend, and we had a good one. As Gooners, we can’t be comfortable about that; we can’t help but reflect on what next weekend holds for us. Up next for us is a clash against Manchester City. What a game that will be!

Last season, they beat us home and away, but this time around, I don’t expect that will happen; we have to beat them. If we win that game, we set up a 2-point gap between us and them and turn the tables; they start chasing us like last season As wise as we’ve become, that’s no position they should want us to be in.

With Arsenal still unbeaten and feeling very confident at the moment, and Man City being humbled at Wolves, is this the perfect time for Arsenal to face Pep Guardiola’s team?

Sam P

————————————-

