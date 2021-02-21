Is this proof that Arteta is managing the Arsenal rotations perfectly?

After our scintillating 4-2 win over Leeds at the weekend, Mikel Arteta chose to keep the same Arsenal starting XI (possibly the first time ever) for the trip to Rome to play Benfica.

But sadly it did not provide the ame performance or result, and I am fully expecting Arteta to make quite a few changes for today’s game against Man City.

Although fans complain when Arteta rotates players that are in form, the fact is that the boss rings the changes to keep the team fresh and fit to last this exceptionally gruelling fixture list we have this season.

I am now going to show you list of the current injuries in the Premier League this week, and you will find Arsenal in a most unusual position….

Crystal Palace: 9 players Liverpool: 7 players Burnley: 6 players Leeds United: 6 players Leicester City: 6 players Southampton: 6 players West Ham United: 6 players Brighton and Hove Albion: 5 players Manchester United: 5 players Newcastle United: 5 players Sheffield United: 5 players Chelsea: 4 players Wolverhampton Wanderers: 4 players Aston Villa: 3 players Tottenham Hots: 3 players Everton: 2 players Fulham: 2 players Manchester City: 2 players West Bromwich Albion: 2 players Arsenal: 1 player

Courtesy of Untold-Arsenal

As we all know, Arsenal fans are used to seeing whole swathes of players in the treatment room for long periods, so is this proof that Mikel Arteta has found the balance between keeping his players fresh and not suffering burnout from overplaying?

And our one injury of course is Thomas Partey, and it is currently hoped that our new signing could be returning to the squad very soon. Arsenal.com reported yesterday: “Thomas is progressing well from a strain to his hamstring against Aston Villa on 6 February and will continue to be assessed ahead of Sunday’s match.”

So, Arsenal may not be flying high in the League, but it looks like Arteta is getting something right that could help Arsenal immensely if he can continue to keep our injuries and fatigue to a minimum…