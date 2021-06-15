Is this proof that Matteo Guendouzi is coming back to Arsenal?

Last season was not a good one for Matteo Guendouzi as his hotheadness got him into serious trouble with Mikel Arteta, who immediately dropped the young Frenchman from the Arsenal squad because of his”attitude and general conduct” and shipped him out on loan to Hertha Berlin at the earliest opportunity.
It seemed that the damage was irreparable, especially when Guendouzi did not even congratulate his Arsenal team-mates after their magnificent FA Cup success, and it looked like he had played his last game in an Arsenal shirt.
But now his loan deal has expired, and there have been rumours of a move to Marseille, but he made it clear in his farewell message to Hertha fans that he was unlikely to return…..
To new beginnings … A difficult day arrives, this one, the day to say goodbye to an entire institution for which I had the immense privilege and honor to play football and defend its blazon in an extraordinary championship made of professionalism and humility. pic.twitter.com/Abqo1cRzAB
— Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) June 10, 2021
He wrote that Tweet five days ago, but yesterday he surprised us all by changing his Twitter profile to make it clear that he was now an Arsenal player once again. This is what his page now looks like….
So, what does this all mean?
Could Arteta and Guendouzi had a heart-to-heart and the 22 year-old has promised to change his ways and show respect to his coach and the club?
It will be interesting to find out if our readers think he should be forgiven and given a chance to redeem himself.
Or should he be sold at the earliest opportunity?
I do hope that Arteta and Guendouzi have made up and he is staying.
I think all along Matteo wanted to stay at Arsenal, which is why he played so well for Hertha Berlin. It would really make an old lady very happy if he stays at Arsenal. He is a good midfielder which is what Arteta is looking for. I am praying to God that it happens.
I didn’t like football at all until I saw Matteo Guendouzi playing for Arsenal. Now I love football and it is all down to Matteo!!
Guendouzi is a good player, as is Torreira. With no midfield and no money they should compete for places.
I agree with you on this
He’s very talented, so we’d better keep him as Partey’s competitor if we can. However, he’ll block Willock’s and Azeez’s developments
Guendozi is only 4 months older than willock! I don’t know what you are smoking man.. First it’s your obsession with having left footed players and now this
If we play with two DMs again, we’ll have too many of them. Namely Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Chambers, Guendouzi, Torreira, Willock and Azeez
Still did not explain how he would block willocks development since they’re both the same age.. And why is it not the other way around with willock hindering guendozi’s development? Speak with some logic please
Guendozi is young too they would block his development.. What kind of nonsense you’re speaking
Bad attitudes don’t often change! And he has to learn to stay on his feet and come away with the ball!
Getting free kicks in dangerous positions is fine,but not every time the ball comes to you!it breaks transition and is not what Arteta is looking for.He does possess a sweet left foot defence splitting pass however and this could be encouraged.
I wouldn’t be unhappy too see him back and him and party could form a formidable midfield
He certainly has the talent but talent alone won’t always get you there so hopefully he has learnt his lesson and knuckles down
Sometimes it is hard to understand what damage he caused amongst the squad when we are.on the outside looking in so MA will need to take a deep breath and make a brave decision on what he does with him
Its a year on, he’s a year older, the main troublemakers have largely left. We have no midfielders and not much cash, so even if Willock isnt sold it makes no sense advocating keeping just one player in every position so as not to “hinder development”! Not even amateur clubs think that way.
Well, his attitude stinks and if he’s not changing after being a father then he better go back to France and play yhetr
Guendouzi aside from being technically gifted, has character which this Arsenal team desperately needs, if he works on his attitude he will be good to go.
One of the few if not the only Arsenal player having cojones.
Arteta is copying Pep’s tendency of excommunicating players with strong character but the difference of course being that Pep has a blank cheque and justifies his decisions by delivering while Arteta on the other hand……
If other coaches have managed to get the best out of Balotelli, Matteo should not be a problem at all.