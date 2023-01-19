Is this Roma star Arsenal’s new mystery winger – Contact already made (plus video)

Arteta has his eyes on one of Jose Mourinho attackers, though it’s not Tammy Abraham.

Many would consider this transfer window a failure unless Arteta and Edu manage to recruit a reliable attacker this winter transfer window after Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer snub.

After the World Cup, not much was clear about Arsenal, but one thing was clear: finding a reliable forward was a priority, especially with Gabriel Jesus out for the foreseeable future. Mudryk was a favourite to join, but we all know how that turned out; Arteta should now reconsider other attacking targets.

A number of attackers have been linked, with Nicolo Zaniolo the most recent to enter Arsenal’s transfer radar. The AS Roma forward’s current contract expires in 2024, and contract extension talks have so far yielded no results. The Italian club will reportedly not rule out the 23-year-old’s departure if a bid of €30-€40 million is received from a suitor.

According to Forza Roma, Arsenal has “made contact” with either AS Roma or Zaniolo’s entourage about the possibility of the Italian joining the club.

One might dismiss Zaniolo’s links, but at this point, nothing can be dismissed; in fact, watching his highlights might just change your mind. Arsenal will undoubtedly sign a top attacker this month, and after Mudryk’s saga, anything is possible.

Notwithstanding, no single forward has emerged as the favourite to join Arteta’s project., but Zaniola could be the ace up Edu’s sleeve….

He is the same age as Mudryk and has performing in a much better League. Have a look at his skills in this video and see what you think…