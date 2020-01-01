Is this the Arsenal defence that Arteta will field against Man Utd?

Arsenal takes on Man Utd still looking for their first win under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has helped the team overall, but the defence still let them down in their game against Chelsea.

Manchester United come here on a good run of form and with attackers who are scoring regularly at the moment.

Both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford will surely provide a big test for Arsenal’s defence in this game with their pace and trickery, so it could be a busy day at the back for the Gunners.

Arsenal built on their fine performance against Bournemouth when they faced Chelsea last weekend. Although they lost that game late on, the result was simply cruel as they deserved at least a point for their efforts.

Bukayo Saka did well on the left and he should continue in that position here as both Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are still out injured.

Callum Chambers was injured in the game against Chelsea and he will most likely miss this game.

Chambers’ absence gives room for Shkodran Mustafi to start in central defence.

David Luiz should partner Mustafi here again, their second-half combination in the last game was nervy, but hopefully, Arteta and his team will have worked with them over the last few days drilling into them the basics of the game.

Hector Bellerin is fit again, but I think Arteta will stick with Ainsley Maitland-Niles as the right-back for this game.

So here is the back four I anticipate seeing Arteta field today.

Saka

Mustafi

Luiz

Maitland-Niles

My biggest worry is the combination of Luiz and Mustafi at centre back and I doubt I am alone in that opinion.