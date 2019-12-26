Is this the attack Mikel Arteta will deploy against Bournemouth?

No return for Alexandre Lacazette against Bournemouth even with Gabriel Martinelli absent.

It is always a tough game away at Bournemouth and today will not be any easier even if it is Mikel Arteta’s first official game in charge.

There could be a new manager bounce but that is far from being certain and we could just as easily see the same old Arsenal. That said, the positive side to me is convinced we will see an upturn in form under the Spaniard, starting today.

Arsenal may have a weak defence and a dodgy midfield but the one area that they are inundated with top-class talent is in attack.

The problem seems to be how to gel that attack together and Freddie Ljungberg soon came to the conclusion that it could not bond with Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in partnership.

I suspect that Arteta will be of the same opinion.

Gabriel Martinelli is being assessed before the game today but I do not think that Arteta will go with the young Brazilian even if he is passed fit.

I am of the opinion that the new head coach will go with a front two of Aubameyang and Nicholas Pepe with Mesut Ozil just behind the front pair.

I covered the defence here and the midfield here and this is what I feel the completed eleven will look like.

Leno

Saka

Sokratis

Luiz

Bellerin

Torreira

Willock

Guendouzi

Ozil

Aubameyang

Pepe

Depending on the tactics that Arteta employs this looks a very balanced side on paper but of course, it all depends on if the players are able to implement Arteta’s vision.