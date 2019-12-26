Is this the attack Mikel Arteta will deploy against Bournemouth?

No return for Alexandre Lacazette against Bournemouth even with Gabriel Martinelli absent.
It is always a tough game away at Bournemouth and today will not be any easier even if it is Mikel Arteta’s first official game in charge.
There could be a new manager bounce but that is far from being certain and we could just as easily see the same old Arsenal. That said, the positive side to me is convinced we will see an upturn in form under the Spaniard, starting today.
Arsenal may have a weak defence and a dodgy midfield but the one area that they are inundated with top-class talent is in attack.
The problem seems to be how to gel that attack together and Freddie Ljungberg soon came to the conclusion that it could not bond with Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in partnership.
I suspect that Arteta will be of the same opinion.
Gabriel Martinelli is being assessed before the game today but I do not think that Arteta will go with the young Brazilian even if he is passed fit.
I am of the opinion that the new head coach will go with a front two of Aubameyang and Nicholas Pepe with Mesut Ozil just behind the front pair.
I covered the defence here and the midfield here and this is what I feel the completed eleven will look like.
Leno
Saka
Sokratis
Luiz
Bellerin
Torreira
Willock
Guendouzi
Ozil
Aubameyang
Pepe
Depending on the tactics that Arteta employs this looks a very balanced side on paper but of course, it all depends on if the players are able to implement Arteta’s vision.
Yes your line uP looks likely to be the one that starts.
Bournemouth 1 Arsenal 3
If martinelli is not playing i think its better to use 4-3-1-2 formation much like the diamond with laca and auba leading the attack.
The fullbacks will have to be the vital ones in this.They will have to overlap many times and use torreira and guendouzi/ceballos/willock to cover the flanks.
Or use the 3-4-1-2 formation with auba and laca leading the attack.
I want to see them both play cuz we have to take the game to bournemouth if we are to beat them.And arteta will prefer a possession based attack formation than a counter attacking one.
How I wish we could employ Liverpool attack tactical formation, let Lacca play as firminho in false 9, AUBA for Mane, Pepe as Sallah, I know on form our players are not close to the Liverpool players but with consistence play and hoping no injuries, the will gel together in no time
In midfield I will like Ozil to be playing 2nd half when the opposition team has been really stretched and wear down, so I will go with double pivot of Torre&Xhaka with Ceballos/ESR/AMN/willock or Glued to help lacazet with the creative job
Arsenal midfield is too weak without Xhaka, believe it or not, Xhaka is ahead of the rest except maybe on Par with Torreira, u guys might not like him as a player and maybe he is not calm enough and so he commit silly errors, in this present arsenal squad, he is like the king. Willock, Gued, and the rest are not ready yet to be consistently playing in our mf, too lightweighted
You know I’ve been saying the board promised the managers they spoke with a big defender signing. Also how the board found Koulibaly too expensive last summer and identified Upamecano & Ruben Dias as target.
Well a very Merry Christmas to y’all, the past few days, the board has approached Napoli for Koulibaly.
No update yet.
Personally I feel it has to do with Napoli having interest in our players, Maybe we’ll give money and one of Torreira or Kolasinac for Koulibaly.
I also doubt Napoli will let him go this Jan.
Probably if Negotiations goes well, we’ll have Koulibaly next summer.
For now, the board has only made an approach to Napoli
Please not ozil…
Play 4-3-3.
Leno
Bell. Sok. Luiz saka
Torreer
Willock gundenz
Lacca
Pepe. Auba.