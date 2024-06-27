Is this the biggest problem that Arsenal will face when trying to sign a top class attacker?

Will a lack of guaranteed game time pose a significant barrier to Arsenal’s desire to strengthen their attack this summer? When asked which front-line Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might settle on, most Gooners would choose Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka to head the attack.

Saka and Havertz, particularly this calendar year, demonstrated that they have the metal to lead the Arsenal attack. Though Martinelli didn’t have the best league run last season, it’s clear that the club still believes in him; we need his pace back on the left wing.

On a good day, this attack is one of the best. However, they need backups, and Edu and Arteta have a difficult time bringing in top stars for that. Aside from transfer costs and compensation packages, the player may need to be convinced that he or she will have enough game time.

We came into this transfer window expecting to buy a top striker, but after considering the available options (including missing out on one or two, such as Benjamin Sesko), we appear to have cooled our interest in a striker for the time being. Arsenal is reportedly looking to sign a dynamic winger. However, how do we persuade that winger that he’ll play an important role and get plenty of game time?

To play a vital role on the left wing, he would have to fight out both Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for a starting place. Other than the battle on the left, will he be willing to accept that Saka might never leave the team on the right wing? This summer, the most difficult aspect of bringing in a forward will undoubtedly be convincing a player that he can fit into the Arsenal team already full of other top players.

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.