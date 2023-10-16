Is this the new defender that Arsenal need in January?

All eyes are on how Arsenal will bolster our attack during the winter transfer window, but there is one more transfer move we must make if we are to win the league.

One of the reasons we lost the title fight was our faltering defense when William Saliba suffered a season-ending injury and missed our last 11 games. We conceded some goals that our normally superb defense could have stopped.

We’ve begun well this season, William Saliba is fit, and our defense is in better shape. In fact, we’re the most outstanding defensively, as we observed in a good piece on Sunday.

It’s fantastic to recognize how strong our defense is, but I can’t help but wonder. Is our defense as strong as it should be? If I had to answer this question, I’d reply, I’m not sure. I’m not sure, because what if one of Saliba or Gabriel suffers a long-term injury? One may argue that Ben White, Tomiyasu, or Jakub Kiwior are capable of filling in at center back.

Kiwior, in my opinion, is still not at a level where we can rely on him for defense. He appears to be promising, yet he is still not there. He still needs time to reach the level we require.

Tomiyasu’s role at left back is one of my favorites. Oleksander Zinchenko isn’t a strong defender, and Arteta is constantly replacing him with the Japanese international to maintain our lead or caution us defensively. That’s one tactical switch I’d want to see continue (though I’m also fine with Tomiyasu starting at left back).

One may argue that Ben White can play central defense, but that would be destroying the great right wing we’ve established with the Saka and White combination. To be honest, no one else on our team plays right back like White.

I don’t disagree with any of these individuals playing center back, but I believe it will disrupt our defensive game plan. Why not keep them in their current roles while also looking to sign a top center back in the winter? My decision to sign one stems from the fact that Rob Holding left and although Jurrien Timber was a great addition, he was seriously injured on his debut and we may not see him again this season.

At this point, it’s when I think of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. Why can’t we sign the Palace defender who everyone seems to want? Guehi is transformative and flexible and could step up when needed.

During the September international break, Rio Ferdinand described him as a player keen to step up when needed, noting how he replaced John Stones at the heart of England’s defense. “John Stones, who’s the best England center-half around at the moment, is injured.

“‘I’ve got to find a replacement’. Marc Guehi comes in. He just seemed to be able to step up at every level he was asked to step up to. He steps up comfortably,” said Rio Ferdinand on Five YouTube.

Guehi was in the summer among the four players on our initial transfer dreamlist and I’m sure that signing will just be answering one of our transfer priorities.

The Premier League title race is unpredictable, and something unfortunate can happen. If making a move, such as for Guehi, can give us the edge in the race, why not do it and show we have learned our lessons?

