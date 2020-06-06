Is this the only way that Arsenal can persuade Aubameyang to extend his contract?

Arsenal fans are getting very jittery about losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, but the fact is that we are not going to get any concrete news until this current season is finished.

I am sure there is nothing set in stone yet, which means that we are still entitled to hope that Arsenal can persuade Aubameyang to extend his contract, but according to the Gunners legend Ray Parlour we still have chance but on this one condition – that we have a fantastic run-in and somehow squeeze into the last Champions League spot.

Parlour said on Talksport Radio (as quoted in the Express): “If they can come back and hit the ground running and get a good start to the season, obviously the Man City game is going to be very important.

“If they can get anything out of that game that will give them a lot of confidence going forward.

“Champions League football is so important for a lot of players these days.

“Aubameyang, if they can squeeze in, he might sign a new contract, I don’t know.

“If they don’t then he might be on his way and then suddenly you’ve got to replace a striker who scores all your goals.”

All this makes it obvious how extremely important our game against Man City will be. If we can even get a draw and maintain our unbeaten run in this calendar year, then we could maintain the confidence to go on a winning run and try and catch the teams above us. And maybe, just maybe, persuade Aubameyang to extend his contract….