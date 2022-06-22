Is this the perfect answer to Arsenal’s Defensive Midfield problem?

Arsenal’s defensive midfielder problem by Peter D
Arsenal have been busy adding to our attacking options this far in the transfer window with the acquisition of Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos, and the ongoing speculation surrounding Jesus and Raphinha. While this is very exciting and the increase in forward options would be greatly welcomed, it overlooks one position that is a glaring hole in our squad, a defensive midfielder.
Every successful team requires that player who quietly sits in the hole in front of the defence reading the play and then pouncing to break up opposition attacks. The best defensive midfielders are almost unseen, like our former ‘invisible wall’ Gilberto, a player who for me belongs in the pantheon of Arsenal legends. In the Premier League at the minute, Kante, Fabinho and Rodri are the players who perform this thankless task with best efficiency. But who can Arsenal get?
Ideally they would need somebody with experience. Preferably Premier League experience, and experience in other leagues would also be an asset. A seasoned international who has had to overcome setbacks and grow his game. Preferably somebody with a price tag to suit our budget, rather than the extortionate sums being asked for the likes of Declan Rice. I might just have the man for the role – Lucas Torreira!
If we can recall Torreira’s performances when he first arrived then it may not seem like a crazy solution. In his first season Torre,ira was outstanding. Tigerish in the tackle, available for the out ball and efficient with his passing. He was serenaded by the Gunners faithful with a tune reserved exclusively for our old talisman Patrick Vieira because he was that good. Then Emery (for some insane reason) tred to turn him into an attacking midfielder. From that point his Arsenal career went pear-shaped. The ensuing toxic atmosphere in the ground and in the dressing room seemed to affect him adversely and his form and the team’s form plummeted.
He seems to have rebuilt his confidence in Fiorentina, where he played his favourite role of doing the dirty work well. After their derisory offer of £6 million it would make good sense to hold onto him and see if we can return him to the quality that he displayed on his arrival. What do you Gooners think?
Peter Doherty
He is a good player but problem is where he will play??
He can very good no nonsense hard hitting DM but where we can accommodate him
We cannot drop Partey and Odegaard..
The only time when he can play if we drop Xhaka..
Xhaka is Arteta’s one of the most favourite player so it is not possible that Arteta would even think of playing Torriera by dropping Xhaka..
Your thought is correct but that’s not gonna unless we sell Xhaka or change our manager or Xhaka is being injured…
He was treated poorly as were Guendouzi and Saliba. That was when Arteta was trying to wipe Emery’s name out of Arsenal history. I think Torreira was a good player. Watching our present ‘superduo’ (zzzzzzz snore) Xhaka and Elneny leaves a LOT to be desired. Torreria can do no worse than that pairing at all.
Torreira is a great tackler, but he is too weak to be our main CDM and too slow to be a box-to-box midfielder like Kante
Arsenal had better sell him and use the money to sign Lisandro Martinez. If Martinez plays as a CDM, Partey could play in a more advanced position and utilize his dribbling skills there
If our CF and AMs presses effectively, we won’t really need a great tackler in the CDM position
The absence of a top quality dedicated DM is one of the reasons we are unlikely to seriously challenge the likes of City and Liverpool, but, with respect, Torreira does not have the physical attributes needed to fill this very important role.With unlimited funds ,Rice would be my first choice, but that is not going to happen, and it would appear that Partey and Xhaka will continue in their dual central midfield roles next season.This is unfortunate as Xhaka is very limited, to put it mildly, and until he is moved on ,I suspect our midfield will continue to be second best in many matches.Laconga ,who I personally like ,has a lot of talent but he will never be a DM nor will Ben White, despite the fact that he does stride forward impressively from time to time.
Grandad, as you, I and others havd known since Gilberto Silva left, Arsenal teams have suffered from the lack of a top line DM. The failure of Arsene Wenger to adequately replace Gilberto Silva (going for Xhaka instead of paying the extra for Kante was a case in point) has been a major contributor to Arsenal not being able to match the top clubs in midfield and often even being overrun by lesser clubs.
Far too lightweight to play DM in the Premier League as proved when he played there.
Martinez is the perfect player to replace Xhaka and partner Partey at the base of midfield.
Coquelin who only had one bad season was better and less appreciated. He pocketed very good midfielders in his time here and even handled De Bruyne very well in a 3-1 loss to City away in 17/18 before he left the club. I wish we could find a better version of him. No DM has ever made me feel the way he made me in 14/15. Before every game that season, I just thought we would never lose because he’d be there to intercept everything and his pairing with Santi was great.
👍kev, spot on and Coquelin has continued to perform well with Emery’s Villarreal.
@kev
Thanks for bringing this up Gooner. Santi & Le Coq were in sync. They knew when to drop off when one went forward and vice verse. Together they were a midfield dream to watch. Breaking up play and turning defence into attack at the drop of a hat, like clockwork. That’s what’s missing in our midfield. IJS
Arsenal offer of 265k a week wages to a player who hasn’t scored 15 since he joined the EPL is too much. Jesus has 1yr left on his contract meanwhile Edu wants to pay more than 40m for him and give him 265k wages a week.
Let’s concentrate on Rafingha and convert him as a striker in the same way Arsene did for RVP.
Why do some Arsenal fans complain about player wages and transfer fees asthough this money comes from there pockets. When the club doesn’t spend fans protest, when they do spend we still moan. I don’t hear other teams fans complaining about such.
Thank you Kev. Our police of 2014/2015 coquelin!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We are really missing someone who can arrest the good attackers that gives our defense massive problem. We’ve been short of quality in that position for a very long time.
That was one of the best defensive performances I had ever seen from any DM in a season and the scary thing is he didn’t even start the season with us. He bossed all the top teams that season. He was injury prone though which meant his form and consistency suffered.
I agree that Torreira deserved better. He was bought on the back of a wc performance with Uruguay who were punching above their weight based on a very defensive approach and a fast counter-attack with Cavani as striker.
Torreira was often the man out of the blocks when Uruguay gained possession, getting the counter going quickly. A problem is that Arsenal don’t play that way. But…
Torreira was also a real terrier in the tackle and he was all over the pitch. I can see him in the DM role but I can see him in a couple of other possible roles in view of his energy – I hope he’s given another chance.
That player is Lucas Torreira.
this conversation is pointless,Torreira and his father have made it publicly known that he doesn’t want to go back to the UK even begging the club to let him go,as if he were some hostage!
If we cannot sell Torreira, then I’d pick him over Xhaka, Elneny, and Lokonga all day long.
But he doesn’t want to be at Arsenal so no point in keeping someone against their wishes.
👍Siamois, a bit hard to get Torreira to play for Arsenal, when he and his family don’t want to live in England.
Exactly!!
If we are looking for DM we should go all out for Ndidi ….. he’s the right man for the job and again we should forget about Jesus and go for victor osimehn