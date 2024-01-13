Is this the perfect opportunity to reunite Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak?

It’s time for Arsenal to reunite Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak.

Back in the 2019–20 season, the two had a good chemistry, with Odegaard as the playmaker and Isak as the striker. Back then, Isak’s hold-up play at Real Sociedad often saw him drop in, receive the ball, and then Odegaard spin off to engage in small combinations that led to goals for either of the two or provided chances for teammates to score.

So far this season, despite being hampered by injury, the Newcastle striker has posted impressive numbers in front of goal, with nine goals in 15 outings.

Arsenal was always linked with Isak while he was at Real Sociedad. Newcastle may have beaten them to his signature, but the opportunity to lure him to the Emirates has presented itself.

Newcastle posted heavy losses in their latest set of accounts, with heavy spending within the transfer market from the club being the main reason for that.

If the Magpies are to comply with FFP and the Premier League profit and sustainability rules, they may have to sell some of their key players, as their CEO, Darren Eales, admitted as per the Times , Isak, Sven Botman, and Bruno Guimaraes have been dubbed the Magpies’ most sellable players.

Guimaraes and Isak were two players who piqued Arsenal’s interest at one point. However, with Rice’s signing, I believe they no longer require Guimaraes. However, they can benefit from an Isak signing. The Gunners require a clinical striker, which I believe Isak is.

Arsenal must keep an eye on the Swede striker and find a way to steal him away from Newcastle, who may welcome bids for his services. While Odegaard may be able to bring out the best in Isak, the Norwegian may be able to regularly perform to the high levels that all Arsenal fans expect.

Arsenal need a striker and Newcastle need to sell. What’s not to like?

Sam P

