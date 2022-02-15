Is this the perfect striker for Arsenal’s youth project?

Arsenal are looking at a shock summer move for Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, who has impressed since making a switch to Southampton.

The Football.London reports that the young center forward is high on the Gunners’ wishlist, who are willing to spend big on a striker this summer.

The report further revealed that Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the 20-year-old, who has scored eight goals in all competitions for the Saints.

Armando Broja looked once again a class striker & seems to be causing problems to all defences. Really would like him in the first team next season. pic.twitter.com/4GGXsRa7bX — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 12, 2022

After letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Spanish giants Barcelona mid-season, the North London outfit failed to bring in a replacement last month.

However, that gap will certainly be plugged in the next close window, as both Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look likely to depart.

Broja can be an exceptional signing for Arsenal. He’s still very young and has already shown that he possesses bags of potential, which is exactly the kind of profile that Arteta has been looking for.

But the situation can get really sticky for Arsenal. Broja is an asset of Chelsea, and they would certainly not want to strengthen their direct Premier League rivals.

Martin Keown on Armando Broja: "Broja is the real deal. He's really powerful and direct." pic.twitter.com/MErcqPdSXg — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) February 13, 2022

On top of that, the Albanian international, is already a player being tracked by several clubs in Europe. If Arsenal want to win the race, they might have to spend big.

But that’s not believed to make things severely complicated as the Gunners have already shown in their high-profile pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, that they indeed will be willing to splash the cash on a player who can immediately lift their level.

If Arsenal qualify for Champions League this season, the pull that they will be able to generate will be huge.

This summer might prove to be a turning point of the Gunners’ future success. Some Arsenal fans can already feel the good times.

And I am one of them!

Yash Bisht

WATCH – Mikel Arteta discusses the Wolves win and Arsenal’s red cards