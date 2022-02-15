Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Is this the perfect striker for Arsenal’s youth project?

Arsenal are looking at a shock summer move for Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, who has impressed since making a switch to Southampton.

The Football.London reports that the young center forward is high on the Gunners’ wishlist, who are willing to spend big on a striker this summer.

The report further revealed that Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the 20-year-old, who has scored eight goals in all competitions for the Saints.

After letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Spanish giants Barcelona mid-season, the North London outfit failed to bring in a replacement last month.

However, that gap will certainly be plugged in the next close window, as both Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look likely to depart.

Broja can be an exceptional signing for Arsenal. He’s still very young and has already shown that he possesses bags of potential, which is exactly the kind of profile that Arteta has been looking for.

But the situation can get really sticky for Arsenal. Broja is an asset of Chelsea, and they would certainly not want to strengthen their direct Premier League rivals.

On top of that, the Albanian international, is already a player being tracked by several clubs in Europe. If Arsenal want to win the race, they might have to spend big.

But that’s not believed to make things severely complicated as the Gunners have already shown in their high-profile pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, that they indeed will be willing to splash the cash on a player who can immediately lift their level.

If Arsenal qualify for Champions League this season, the pull that they will be able to generate will be huge.

This summer might prove to be a turning point of the Gunners’ future success. Some Arsenal fans can already feel the good times.

And I am one of them!

Yash Bisht

  1. Kedar says:
    February 15, 2022 at 9:49 am

    We don’t need an experiment…
    We need a proven goal scorer who can perform at highest level in PL as well

    1. Dan kit says:
      February 15, 2022 at 9:54 am

      Well said Kedar 👍

      Unfortunately for the remainder of this year we have to rely on 2 CFS Who have 3 PL goals between them and are both out of contact at the end of the season.
      If we miss out on top 4 we only have ourselves to blame seeing our so called rivals are dropping points left right and centre .
      But hey TRuST ThE pRoCEss right.

      1. DaJuhi says:
        February 15, 2022 at 10:29 am

        Well, I think we need 2 strikers. One more ‘proven’ and one like Broja.

        I seriously doubt Balogun will be with us next season, think he will be sent out on loan again.

        Chelsea is known to sell their ‘hidden gems’. Salah, De Bruyne, Abraham, Boga.. as long as the price is right and Chelsea has no use for the player, they will sell them for the highest bidder.

        Unless they can move Werner/Lukaku next summer, I doubt Broja will feature for the Chelsea team. More likely would be another loan.

        1. Loose Cannon says:
          February 15, 2022 at 11:01 am

          Mr. Wenger hired one of their gems the unstoppable Eddie, that was a masterstroke by the economics genius. Well Broja would be a very good signing and as we have Mikel -the footballing King Midas who turns every eager player into gold. No doubt it could be a gamble, but only the strong take risks and get rewarded. Low risks, we should go for him when we have Mikel.

          1. Dan kit says:
            February 15, 2022 at 11:27 am

            King Midas 😂
            Cheers mate you do make my day 👍

    2. FingersFurnell says:
      February 15, 2022 at 11:45 am

      Agreed Kedar

  2. JOEL says:
    February 15, 2022 at 10:07 am

    Why would Chelsea sell a good prospect to a rival Club.?..Particularly given their lack of potency in front of goal….Never going to happen!..
    Edu should be looking elsewhere and given the impending departures of the next to useless Neketiah and the hardworking but “can’t hit a barn door from 6 feet” Lacazette we desperately need reinforcements.You would think that between Edu and Arteta the Club already has a shopping list and have already begun sounding out those players with a view to purchase this Summer…That would,of course require “PLANNING” something that Arsenal FC has not been able to organise for the last 15 years…Since the departure of David Dean!!

  3. gotanidea says:
    February 15, 2022 at 10:20 am

    Maybe, but it’s likely not going to happen. He is 20 years old homegrown CF with a tall stature, decent pace and a long-term contract, so it’s going to cost a fortune to sign him

    Charles De Ketelaere is probably cheaper, a left-footer and was originally an attacking midfielder, despite not being homegrown

  4. Wayne says:
    February 15, 2022 at 10:27 am

    Arsenal needs a quality striker like Karim Adeyemi, Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Jonathan David or Alexander Isak, not another Chelsea rookie. Buying an attacking midfielder that scores goals and provides assist like Christopher Nkunku or Dominik Szoboszlai would surely be better for Arsenal.

  5. Atif says:
    February 15, 2022 at 10:50 am

    I don’t know why everyone thinks that your main striker has to be a centre forward?

    Mo Salah is certainly not a centre forward, Henry was not a centre forward. Both players play(ed) off the flanks. Martinelli and Pepe could do this for us, Saka could then drop slightly deeper in a Liam Brady style role alongside Partey and Odegaard. SmithRowe would be the man to link the wide attackers and midfielders. Stop messing about, play this system against Wolves next week. If it doesn’t work we will have 2 central strikers and 3 central midfielders on the bench to shake things up. Obviously Martinelli misses out this weekend, so it’s likely Smith Rowe will just take his place.

    1. DaJuhi says:
      February 15, 2022 at 11:11 am

      That being said, Cody Gakpo’s playing style reminds me the most of Henry than anyone else I’ve seen so far. Tall, quick, playing from the left, cutting inside on his right, great shooting from distance and tricky dribbler.

      Not only is he a goal scorer but creates tons of chances too.

  6. Siamois says:
    February 15, 2022 at 11:18 am

    In France they say that we turned down the opportunity to sign Mauro Icardi from PSG in january,I completely understand/agree with the decision,with his missus as his agent, there’s been trouble everywhere they went,going AWOL to join his wife abroad,he does everything she tells him to do,asking for silly money, constantly tweeting and criticising the coach,team selection if he doesn’t score or when he is on the bench.

