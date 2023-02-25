Is this young Spaniard perfect to bring in as Saka’s backup at Arsenal?

If there’s one position Mikel Arteta wouldn’t mind reinforcing, it’s his attack. If the Gunners can add another reliable right winger to their ranks, why not? With Bukayo Saka lacking a reliable backup, it would be understandable if a perfect substitute was acquired. Arteta has over-relied on Saka, which we shouldn’t grumble about because the 21-year-old has produced game after game, but as Arsenal continues to evolve, rotation will be crucial. Even the greatest players can benefit from rest, so if Saka is to be rested in the future, Arsenal will need to have a dependable winger to call on.

According to Sport Witness (who cite Fichajes), this winger could be Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, with Arsenal reportedly being the first option if the 20-year-old leaves his boyhood club. Williams recently burst into the spotlight with his outstanding play, winning him a spot in Luis Enrique’s Qatar World Cup squad and the opportunity to represent Spain in the World Cup last year. In 27 appearances for Bilbao, he has 7 goals and 6 assists, indicating that he has an eye for goal.

The winger’s present contract expires in 2024, and there is no sign that he will extend it.

Those in Bilbao are concerned about his future, considering that he is considered their future.

If Arsenal decides to pursue him, as it appears they will, he can leave Bilbao by simply activating his €50 million release clause. If Arsenal is willing to spend €60 million plus for the Mudryk and Raphinha deals, I don’t see why signing Williams will be difficult if Arsenal wants him…

Would Williams be the perfect youngster to groom as Saka’s backup?

Have a look at this video and decide for yourself….

