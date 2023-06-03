Is this the prolific and versatile 20 year-old Arsenal need to complete our striker force?

Towards the close of last season, there was speculation that Mikel Arteta was planning to strengthen practically every position in his squad, notably an amazing striker and a right winger, signing two midfielders, and also bringing on board another right back and a backup for Saliba. However, in recent days, there has been little movement to bolster the attack, with all attention focused on fortifying the midfield and defence.

What if I told you that with the arrival of Xavi Simons, Arteta might only require roughly €50 million to sort out his attack for next season once and for all? Arsenal have been linked with the PSV attacking midfielder. If they can persuade PSV to agree to his departure for the aforementioned amount, they will have a player who can play practically any attacking position. Simons is a versatile player who can play as a left winger, right winger, striker, or No. 10.

Xavi Simons to Arsenal 🙏🏾 Both Barcelona and PSG fumbled the bag on this one, if Arsenal can get him he’s a Top Talent pic.twitter.com/QxxdvQSX4a — Egal (@EGTVEgal) June 2, 2023

Last season, he played 19 games on the left side of the attack, scoring 7 goals; 17 games as a No. 10, scoring 11 goals; and a combined 11 games on the right side and also as the striker. In 48 games in all competitions in the 2022–23 season, the 19-year-old scored 22 goals and assisted on 12 others. With Simons joining Arsenal and being as adaptable as Leandro Trossard, Arteta’s attack may be well off even if no other prolific attacker is brought in. With strong deals in defence and midfield, the Gunners may be set to challenge Manchester City’s dominance next season.

Does he look like a good fit for Arsenal?

Sam P

