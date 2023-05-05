Is this the reason why Arsenal are so keen on signing Moises Caicedo?

This week, a rumour that Mikel Arteta had a six-man summer transfer wishlist surfaced. One of these six named elite targets is Moises Caicedo, Brighton’s midfield prodigy. Declan Rice, Mousa Diaby, Wilfred Zaha, Marc Guehi, and Romeo Lavia are the other names on the wish list.

In Arteta’s mind, he might think of Caicedo coming to his midfield and being the perfect alternative to Thomas Partey. However, after watching the Ecuadorian impress not at midfield but at right back, against Man United, would it be wrong to imagine that in Caicedo, Arsenal could be getting a right-back as well as a brilliant midfielder?

Arsenal’s right back is one position many have identified as needing reinforcement. Ben White has impressed, but there may be a need to add another option there. Tomiyasu’s unpredictability this season has shown he is unreliable.

Adam Lallana said about Caicedo: “He is incredible. His physical attributes are incredible.

“I think as a person as well, he is humble and down to earth. He is the full package.”

Against Manchester United, Caicedo gave Marcus Rashford a run for his money. He was a nuisance to the Manchester United No. 10 for the better part of that game. Someone who didn’t know he was a midfielder would have thought he was a natural right-back.

When Brighton refused to sell him to Arsenal, we now know why: How could they lose a versatile player who could guide them to Europe? Anyway, Arsenal will be back for him in the summer, and this time around, there’s a bright chance they’ll close the deal.

Caicedo could be one of the summer deals that could see Arsenal close the quality gap between them and Manchester City, and we all know that Arteta loves players that can switch positions easily.

