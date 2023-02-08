“Clubs have now identified Arsenal’s weak point” – Is this why we are struggling to score at the moment?

It is amusing that in their last two games, against Manchester City and then Everton, Arsenal haven’t scored a single goal, which is truly unlike them this season.

The Gunners’ strength now seems like their weak point after Tony Cascarino noted that teams have now found a way to neutralise the Gunners’ attack. For the first half of the PL campaign, Arsenal’s attack was unbearable, and all of Arteta’s forward selection (Jesus, Martinelli, and Saka) had something they were cooking.

Now Martinelli isn’t at his best, so opponents don’t have to worry about him; now all they worry about is Saka.

As per Tony Cascarino, opponents now gang up on Saka, knowing that if something incredible happens, Saka will be the man behind it.

“Clubs have now identified Arsenal’s weak point in offense and are now doubling up on Bukayo Saka whenever he has the ball. Why this is an issue to the Gunners is because Martinelli is not as threatening on the left side of the pitch, which makes it easier to invest all the energy in stopping Saka. Arteta needs to change that fast at possible or else the club will drown,” commented Tony Cascarino on talkSPORT.

When Arsenal last won, they defeated Manchester United 3-2, and Luke Shaw was completely overpowered by Saka’s brilliance; thus, Saka is key in Arteta’s attack. At the moment, Martinelli hasn’t been as lethal as we’ve come to expect from him.

So, if that’s the case, why shouldn’t Martinelli take a break and Trossard be given a chance to start, to continue his impressive run of 7 goals in 18 league games?

With Trossard breathing new life into Arteta’s attack, teams may not focus solely on neutralising Saka and give one of them more space.

