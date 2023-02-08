Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

“Clubs have now identified Arsenal’s weak point” – Is this why we are struggling to score at the moment?

It is amusing that in their last two games, against Manchester City and then Everton, Arsenal haven’t scored a single goal, which is truly unlike them this season.

The Gunners’ strength now seems like their weak point after Tony Cascarino noted that teams have now found a way to neutralise the Gunners’ attack. For the first half of the PL campaign, Arsenal’s attack was unbearable, and all of Arteta’s forward selection (Jesus, Martinelli, and Saka) had something they were cooking.

Now Martinelli isn’t at his best, so opponents don’t have to worry about him; now all they worry about is Saka.

As per Tony Cascarino, opponents now gang up on Saka, knowing that if something incredible happens, Saka will be the man behind it.

“Clubs have now identified Arsenal’s weak point in offense and are now doubling up on Bukayo Saka whenever he has the ball. Why this is an issue to the Gunners is because Martinelli is not as threatening on the left side of the pitch, which makes it easier to invest all the energy in stopping Saka. Arteta needs to change that fast at possible or else the club will drown,” commented Tony Cascarino on talkSPORT.

When Arsenal last won, they defeated Manchester United 3-2, and Luke Shaw was completely overpowered by Saka’s brilliance; thus, Saka is key in Arteta’s attack. At the moment, Martinelli hasn’t been as lethal as we’ve come to expect from him.

So, if that’s the case, why shouldn’t Martinelli take a break and Trossard be given a chance to start, to continue his impressive run of 7 goals in 18 league games?

With Trossard breathing new life into Arteta’s attack, teams may not focus solely on neutralising Saka and give one of them more space.

  2. The Brazilian hangs o the ball too long.
    Arsenal may have majority possession but its goals that count.
    Speed up the passing and shoot on sight

    Reply

  3. I think anyone who knows football knows this is BS, if you double up on an opponent there’s space elsewhere, so you move the ball quickly and hence why goals won’t be an issue

    Everton played to not lose and when that happens it’s difficult u less you score early

    Why all so much negativity writhing fans is beyond me

    We have a chance
    If we finished second it would still be a massive plus so go and support the team no matter what

    Reply

  4. The opposition just need to minimize the direct passes from Partey and Odegaard to our wingers

    Martinelli is currently not as effective as before, but he can learn from Trossard

    But Saka could get too comfortable, as he is the only inverted RW specialist at Arsenal

    I don’t think Vieira/ Nelson/ Trossard will be as dangerous as Marquinhos on the right wing and loaning Marquinhos out could be a big mistake

    Reply

