Is this the the perfect defender to improve the Arsenal squad next season?

Arsenal reportedly keeping tabs on Marc Guehi

The summer transfer window is well and truly in motion and Arsenal have been linked to numerous names this summer, but one player who has been discussed recently in the news is Marc Guehi, the Crystal Palace defender who has been lighting the Premier League alive for the last season. Guehi is currently away with England at the Euro’s and could be the ideal defender for Arsenal to bring in this summer as a back up to William Saliba.

Saliba has had an injury scare away with France and is said to be struggling with a minor ankle injury that could set him back a few weeks. Saliba and Gabriel were extremely consistent this season, Saliba didn’t miss a game and played the most out of any Arsenal player last season, but because football is football, things can always happen and go wrong, and it would probably be smart for Arteta and his team to bring in another defender just in case, and Guehi could be the perfect addition to this Arsenal side.

Guehi is a 23-year-old defender who has been shining this past season and has caught a lot of club’s eyes as they look to bolster their teams ahead of the new season, and it’s said that Arteta is a keen admirer of the young Englishmen.

Guehi is the type of defender who doesn’t shy away from a tackle and reads the game well. He likes to play long balls up the pitch and likes to stretch play by passing the ball out to the wings to create spaces for his teammates to run into. He’s very good on the ball, breaking through the lines of opponent’s attackers and again creating spaces for his teammates to run into and create chances. He likes to play the ball along the ground and rarely gets a pass wrong.

Coupled with the fact that we need depth in the squad in case something happens to Saliba and Gabriel, Guehi brings another level of defending to our setup and from what I’ve seen, could be a huge part of the new England set up and would work well under Arteta. He’s only young, so he has a lot to work on, but the potential is there and under a manager like Arteta and his backroom staff, he could thrive.

Personally, I think he would be a great addition to the club and has a lot of untapped potential that I think Arsenal would easily bring out of him. It all does depend on the player though as I think he’s enjoying first team football and if Saliba and Gabriel are fit, it’s going to be hard to drop them and he could want more playing time than were willing to give, but if we can manage to nab him off Palace, I think he would fit in perfectly.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

