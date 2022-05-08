Is this the wrong time for Arsenal to give Mikel Arteta a new contract?

I’m not yet convinced by Arteta by Nickerless Bender

Although I knew the new Mikel Arteta contract deal was inevitable as we on Just Arsenal have been speaking about it since before Christmas, I still believe the timing is ill-judged.

We have 4 crucial games coming up… Leeds who are fighting for survival, Spuds who are fighting for top 4 and bragging rights, Newcastle who seemed to have found a new lease of life, and its their last game at home so would want to finish on a high, and Everton who are also fighting for survival.

Let’s just say we lose all 4 of these games (which wouldn’t surprise me) this season, although we have qualified for Europe would be quite underwhelming seeing we had the Champions league in our own hands.

If they gave him the contract at the end of the season and sold it as ‘well we qualified for Europe although not champions league, so there is progression’ then I would probably say again, it was inevitable but I still wouldn’t be happy, as it is not better than what Wenger and Emery had achieved.

Kroenke said at the beginning that he never invested in Arsenal for trophies… but as a life long supporter, I am invested in the club to do as well as it can possibly do and as an avid game goer home and away. I for one would like to come away not thinking we were lucky to win that game and have a clear idea of the identity of this club like the generations before me had.

Do not get me wrong, I want MA to succeed as it has my personal interests at heart, so there is no sinister agenda from me (which i am regularly accused of). But, I think we are running out of time as the Saka’s, Martinelli’s and others of this team will not wait for ever to be winning bigger things.

Unfortunately, at this moment, I cannot see it happening under Arteta’s tenure and this reeks of the Gazidis offering AW his new deal when we all could see that he was on a road to nowhere, but at the time the natives were happy as we qualified again for Europe.

I really want to be proven wrong, and a good thing about an opinion is that it can be changed, but I’m just not seeing it and cannot see the justification of this deal at this time.

Nickerless Bender

