Is this the year that Arsenal finally get to sign Vlahovic who is now unhappy at Juventus

Similar to the months leading up to the 2024 winter transfer window, speculation about Arsenal pursuing a top striker in the winter of 2025 is gaining traction.

Given the lack of threat and consistency in the Arsenal attack in recent weeks, there is a belief that adding a creative midfielder and a No. 9 could be the solution to the Gunners’ struggles.

Well, each day there’s a new revelation of which striker Arsenal could sign, and interestingly, the latest claim suggests the North Londoners could reignite an old flame and try to bring an old target to the Emirates stadium.

At the start of 2022, after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang left, Arsenal wanted to replace him with Dusan Vlahovic. But that deal didn’t go through; the striker opted to join Juventus instead of Arsenal.

Arsenal went on to sign strikers Gabriel Jesus in the summer of 2022 and Kai Havertz in 2023. However, neither striker has been able to resolve Arsenal’s goal-scoring problems, which is why they are currently searching for a new striker.

Since joining Juventus in 2022, Vlahovic has done well; he’s continued to showcase his ruthlessness in front of goal; in 117 games for the Old Lady, he has 50 goals.

If there was ever a time to convince the 24-year-old to leave Juventus for a new endeavor, this could be the ideal moment.

🚨👀 #Arsenal are still carefully monitoring #Vlahovic‘s situation. 🗣️ The 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 club is expected to meet his agent soon to gather fresh information. ↩️ #Juventus, on their part, are open to letting Dusan go and are already working on possible alternatives. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/s4VBPlhrXk — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 17, 2024

There have been murmurs that Juventus’ new boss doesn’t think he’s perfect for his system, and interestingly, the striker, while on international duty, has revealed he no longer enjoys much being at Juventus under Thiago Motta like he does on international duty.

Interestingly, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Gunners are to step up their interest in Vlahovic with a meeting to discuss his move to the Emirates Stadium on the cards.

It would be fascinating to see whether Vlahovic has changed his mind about moving to Arsenal. If he agrees to that move, he certainly could be the upgrade the Arsenal attack needs, given how desperate the club was to replace Aubameyang with him.

Sam P

