Is this weekend a good time for Arsenal to face Man City?

A mouth-watering tie awaits once internationals are over!

Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend with an exciting trip to Manchester City, and for us fans it could be the day we get to see our new £45million signing in action for the first time!

Despite joining us very very late on deadline day, Thomas Partey, who has been on international duty with Ghana, will return to London Colney and begin training with his new teammates ahead of this weekend’s return to Premier League action. Having assisted twice in Ghana’s game against Qatar over the international break, he may be in contention to do some assisting and even some scoring- we hope- going into this weekend.

Going into the international break Arsenal of course were the stronger looking side where results were concerned, winning four out of five of their games so far in the season and ending up in fourth place in the table SO FAR. Whereas in contrast to our boys, Manchester City have not had the best of starts to their campaign and find themselves currently sitting in fourteenth place with one win, one loss and one draw to their name, with one less game played.

It could be said that playing City before the international break might have fared better for us given the poor form they were in and now that their players have gone away they may come back with a clear mind, ready to get their season up and running. It could however work in our favour, because of the fact that most of their players have gone away on international duty, the form in which they were in before the break could still be very much apparent, as Guardiola hasn’t had the time to work on what was going wrong.

As we are also getting many of our players back, fit and ready for the next part of the season from both injuries and from internationals, I hope that City continue their woeful form when we return and Arsenal pick up where they left off, really cementing their authority when they play City. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman