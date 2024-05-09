Is this why Arsenal and Man United won’t sign Michael Olise?

Could Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard be among the reasons Michael Olise does not join Arsenal? That is the one thing Arsenal fans will ask themselves after hearing this report about Olise.

According to Football Transfers, the Crystal Palace winger wants to transfer to a club that promises him Champions League football, and not just that, he wants to join a squad that guarantees him a berth in their starting lineup.

These two issues lower Manchester United’s and Arsenal’s chances of signing the French U-21: Why so? Manchester United are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, so they cannot fulfill Olise’s desire to feature in the Premier European competition.

Arsenal can guarantee him Champions League football, but not a berth in their starting lineup. Manager Mikel Arteta is known for sticking with his favorites. If Olise is to start at Arsenal, he is best suited to play on the right side of the attack, alongside Saka and Odegaard.

It would take a lot of convincing for Olise to believe he could come in and replace either Saka or Odegaard. It is worth noting while dropping this transfer bombshell that Football Transfers ended up suggesting Aston Villa, who are set to return to Champions League play and can effortlessly offer Olise a first-team spot, have emerged as favorites for his swoop.

Should Arsenal try to sign him anyway?

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.