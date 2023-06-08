Is this World Cup star a much cheaper option for the Arsenal midfield?

You can’t talk about who were amongst the best players at the World Cup in Qatar without speaking about Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat. The Fiorentina midfielder was a handful for Morocco’s opponents and his play-making skills and great ability underlined what a force he could be in the Premier League.

Of course, the 26-year-old didn’t go unnoticed; he’s been a wanted man ever since. In fact Ray Parlour suggested he should be a target for Arsenal. He told Talksport at the time: “Morocco were very good. The way they pass the ball and move, they were excellent.

“Amrabat, he’s a player, too.

“If I was Arsenal I’d be looking at him. Central midfield, he can get his foot in. A very good player.”

Barcelona is rumoured to be keen on him, but with their financial issues, it is uncertain they can pull off his deal. Arsenal and Manchester United are also rumoured to want him. With United’s ownership situation not sorted out, they may struggle to pull off his deal, and interestingly Amrabat has a market value of €26 million as per Transfermarkt.com.

Arsenal ought to fight to get Rice on board and follow his deal with Amrabat, who interestingly hinted at his desire to play in the Premier League in the Press conference leading to the Europa Conference league Final last night

“Of course, the Premier League is a fantastic league, one of the strongest in the world,” Amrabat said.

“It would be nice to play there one day, but it’s not that I want only to go to England, because Spain is nice, Serie A is a nice league.

“Football has changed a lot; it’s more physical, you have more to be an athlete, the tempo and intensity is higher.

“Of course, in England, the intensity is very high, so I think it could suit me.”

Even if you don’t watch Serie A, I bet you watched Amrabat’s World Cup heroics. Is he what Arteta is looking for in his midfield? He could be Thomas Partey’s reliable replacement.

