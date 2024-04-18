Is this young Dutch prodigy the answer to Arsenal’s left-back problems?

Could Ajax’s Jorrel Hato be the solution to Arsenal’s Oleksander Zinchenko’s left-back problems?

Zinchenko’s defensive problems have raised concerns about Arteta’s game plan. He has occasionally drifted to midfield and failed to track back to his place, leaving space for wingers to exploit at left back, and he has also failed to win his duels at times, which is irritating. Some Arsenal fans are tired of seeing him play. There has been speculation that the club is looking to hire an upgrade for his services.

Notably, Charles Watts has even suggested who Zinchenko’s upgrade could be. According to Watts, Arsenal never intended to sign a left back, but they could, and he believes they will make a big decision on Zinchenko.

He says that Arsenal, to sort the left back, may be tempted to sign one of their defensive targets, Jorrel Hato, who can play both central defence and left back.

“Arteta definitely has a decision to make when it comes to Zinchenko in the summer,” Watts said on Caught Offside.

“Arsenal have clear priorities in the summer transfer market and they are higher up the pitch than in defence, but I wouldn’t rule out a new left-back arriving. Whether that be a specialised left-back, or a player who can operate both as a full-back or as a centre-back remains to be seen. Arsenal have been monitoring Jorrel Hato at Ajax for example and it’s understandable to see why a player of his versatility and potential could be appealing.”

The teen defensive prodigy may be a terrific addition to our Gunners’ roster. The 18-year-old is now Ajax’s top defensive player. His brilliance has taken many by surprise. Many teams, including Arsenal, were eager to compete for his services over the summer.

Unfortunately, Ajax did tie him down to a new deal long ago. This new deal, which expires in 2028, has no release clause, and interestingly, it is estimated that signing him will cost £86 million or more. Can Arsenal make such a transfer investment, given the other major transfers they need to make?

Darren N

