Is this young French defender the perfect replacement for Timber (plus video)

Arsenal could potentially reignite their interest in 23-year-old RB Leipzig center-back Mohamed Simakan after being strongly linked with him at the start of the transfer window. Regarded as a ‘phenomenon’ with immense potential, the youngster’s qualities align with Arsenal’s pursuit of bolstering their team depth and quality.

The recent injury setback suffered by new signing Jurrien Timber has prompted discussions about Arsenal’s defensive options.

Given the club’s aspirations to challenge for the title, both starting XI strength and squad depth are crucial. Simakan emerges as a suitable candidate, ticking the right boxes.

However, the Gunners’ hefty spending this transfer window – nearing £200 million – raises concerns about committing to another significant investment.

The report suggests that despite the interest, Arsenal’s decision to pursue Simakan hinges on various factors, including budget considerations. The French defender’s potential cost of approximately £35 million adds another dimension to the equation.

As the summer transfer window’s closure approaches, the London side face the challenge of balancing their aspirations with financial prudence.

Now that we know the extent of Timber’s injury and the club’s overall squad strategy could mean that the pursuit of Simakan is reignited.

Have a look at his talents on show here…..

Writer – Yash Bisht

