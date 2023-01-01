Is Thomas Partey Arsenal’s unsung hero this season?

Are Arsenal fans finally getting what they wanted from this £45 million star?

If anyone is still not convinced that Arsenal will win the Premier League, they haven’t looked at the Premier League standings.

After defeating Brighton 4-2 on Sunday, Arsenal now have 43 points, seven more than second-placed Manchester City. Many factors can be attributed to Arsenal’s excellent form this season, but one that is not getting its due is the club’s midfield, specifically Thomas Partey.

After his “partner in crime”, Granit Xhaka, was given an advanced attacking midfield role, Partey has impressed as a lone defensive midfielder, playing as a traditional number 6. Former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis spoke about Thomas Partey after the Brighton game on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Pulis believes Partey is underappreciated, despite the fact that he is now providing Arsenal with what they desired when they paid £45 million for his services. “Partey keeps everything together in midfield. He has been a really good player for Arsenal this year,” said Pulis to BBC Radio Live, as transcribed by HITC.

“This is the first season where Partey has properly established himself as a massive player for Arsenal.

“In recent seasons, a lack of fitness and form has meant that despite being talented, he wasn’t always the most reliable player in Arteta’s squad for a number of reasons.

“This season, however, he looks absolutely transformed.

“And if Arsenal do go all the way and win their first Premier League title since 2004, then the Ghana international will have earned his medal as much as any of his teammates.” Many would agree with Pulis’ claims; in fact, some will argue that an injury-free Partey can easily deliver Arteta the PL title.

Daniel O

———————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about our fantastic captain – Martin Odegaard

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids