Is Thomas Partey Arsenal’s unsung hero this season?

Are Arsenal fans finally getting what they wanted from this £45 million star?
If anyone is still not convinced that Arsenal will win the Premier League, they haven’t looked at the Premier League standings.
After defeating Brighton 4-2 on Sunday, Arsenal now have 43 points, seven more than second-placed Manchester City. Many factors can be attributed to Arsenal’s excellent form this season, but one that is not getting its due is the club’s midfield, specifically Thomas Partey.
After his “partner in crime”, Granit Xhaka, was given an advanced attacking midfield role, Partey has impressed as a lone defensive midfielder, playing as a traditional number 6. Former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis spoke about Thomas Partey after the Brighton game on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Pulis believes Partey is underappreciated, despite the fact that he is now providing Arsenal with what they desired when they paid £45 million for his services. “Partey keeps everything together in midfield. He has been a really good player for Arsenal this year,” said Pulis to BBC Radio Live, as transcribed by HITC.
“This is the first season where Partey has properly established himself as a massive player for Arsenal.
“In recent seasons, a lack of fitness and form has meant that despite being talented, he wasn’t always the most reliable player in Arteta’s squad for a number of reasons.
“This season, however, he looks absolutely transformed.
“And if Arsenal do go all the way and win their first Premier League title since 2004, then the Ghana international will have earned his medal as much as any of his teammates.” Many would agree with Pulis’ claims; in fact, some will argue that an injury-free Partey can easily deliver Arteta the PL title.
Daniel O
Mikel Arteta talks about our fantastic captain – Martin Odegaard
In Partey,Odegaard and White we have three high class operators who are as good as any in their positions in the Premier League.Not unexpectedly, Xhaka has shaded off since his arduous WC campaign and probably needs a break.No reason why Zinchenko could not be a direct replacement as he plays at left central midfield for Ukraine.I doubt if Arteta will change the starting eleven against Newcastle, but rotation will be needed to avoid burn out in certain players.I have a sneaky suspicion that Villa could get something from their match this afternoon which would add icing to our positive week end.
Grandad i agree with you more so on rotation, saka looked fatigued towards the end. martinelli is just a duracell bunny but he equally needs rest. viera can play from start against newcastle to give saka a much needed breather. we have games against spurs and man u coming up. we like it all not their will be no easy games . we must rotate
Partey is clearly the most important player in our team and him staying injury free is key in potentially becoming PL champions at the end of the season. We currently have no player in the squad who comes close to being able to replicate what he does and we got a reminder yesterday when he left the pitch. So need to buy a CDM this January, question is which player out there? For me there is an outstanding candidate Sofiyan Amrabat who from what I saw of him is a defensive wall(his recovery tackle on Mbappe after he knocked the ball past him one of his standout moments) I also saw a player who could carry the ball forward in tight situations, dribbling out of pressure and his passing looked decent too. So I would love it if I saw breaking news Arsenal have bid £35M-£40M for Amrabat and Fiorentina have accepted.🤞🏽
pulis is confirming what everyone knows. partey just makes everything easier, its no surprise that his injury contributed massively to us not finishing top 4 last season
Partey’s physicality, touch, decision making, positioning, passing and dribbling skills are almost perfect for the CDM role. I wonder how he’ll perform if he plays a more attacking role, such as Xhaka’s position
Lokonga showed that he could reach Partey’s level, alhough he needs to fix his inconsistency. Hopefully Arsenal will be patient with him
gai, who exactly did Lokonga “show that he could reach Parteys level”? Not a single GOONER, APART FROM YOU, ON JA, FOR SURE.
Yes he is. He liberated Xhaka to be a fan favorite this season.
An injury free Partey can easily deliver Arteta the Pl title.
I strongly agree to that, what am not agree to is that he has transformed this year, for many reasons now I have Partey as the best midfielder in his position only rival by a certain Marco Verratti at PSG.
What in true sense has happened he has remained fit for the longest period since his arrival maybe.
It is for this reason we have to sign an equal powerful deputy in the January transfer window, my idea of such players are well documented.
But leaving a regular champions league club to join Arsenal did say a lot about this old master.
It is reported by talkSPORT in 2019 Thomas Partey talk admiringly how he envisaged forming a strong midfield partnership with Granit Xhaka.
That remark still amazes me how a top top player who has never kick a ball with Xhaka saw the qualities in probably our most abuse player that ever played for us.
We should just continue to pray he (Partey) is injury free. With him and xhaka in the mid field supplying the likes of saka, Martineli,and Nketiah with the killer passes, Arsenal is unstoppable this season. Not even Man. City can stop them.
An article of very fair comment, in general. But being the irritating little nit pick I am , I question exactly WHO or how many people TRULY DO see Partey as “unsung?” Not Gooners for sure!
And so, if the rest of football DOES see him as “unsung”- not a point I agree is true, though certainly SOME football people do – then that is all to our good, as SOME clubs will not be trying to buy him. Not that he would be for sale of course.
To answer your question – I wouldnt put “Partey” and “unsung” in the same sentence. I think most Arsenal supporter would name him as the key to our continued form.
Unsung maybe in the sense that we don’t, to the best of my knowledge, have a good song for him yet. Any creative ideas out there?
Not sure ‘unsung’ is the right word.There’s a reason Arteta subbed him at around the 70th minute when he believed BHA were done.
That’s why it’s vital Arteta signs another proven DM to cover partley we all know his injury record is not the best so def need a like for like replacement to step in if the unthinkable happens!