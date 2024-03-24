Is Arsenal’s Thomas Partey set for a return to La Liga this summer?

Reports have emerged that have offered a hint as to where Thomas Partey will play next season. The Ghana international has had a disappointing season, making only six appearances for Arsenal as a result of persistent injuries. With these injuries and Declan Rice’s brilliance showing he’s replaceable, his (Partey’s) time at the Emirates may be up.

Most people would expect the Ghana international to join the Saudi Pro League, which is looking to bolster its roster with talents, but that won’t be the case.

Thomas Partey intends to see out his Arsenal contract, which finishes in 2025. However, if that is not the case, he wishes to return to La Liga. Prior to joining Arsenal, he dominated the Spanish league at the core of Atletico Madrid’s midfield, and perhaps he believes he can impress in La Liga again.

Reportedly he will not return to the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium; instead, according to Steve Kay in footballtransfers, he could join Real Sociedad or Almeria. The two Spanish sides want him, but Real Sociedad is most likely to win his race.

La Real are willing to offer Arsenal £22 million for Partey to join them, and Arsenal are likely to accept that deal (why would they refuse?).

Almeria, currently at the bottom of the La Liga table, could face relegation. If they are relegated, they will, for sure, not be a team that our Gunner midfield engine will consider. Aside from relegation, Partey’s wages may be an issue.

There is nothing concrete yet, but it will definitely be intriguing to watch where Partey plays next season.

Darren N

