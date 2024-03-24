Is Arsenal’s Thomas Partey set for a return to La Liga this summer?

Reports have emerged that have offered a hint as to where Thomas Partey will play next season. The Ghana international has had a disappointing season, making only six appearances for Arsenal as a result of persistent injuries. With these injuries and Declan Rice’s brilliance showing he’s replaceable, his (Partey’s) time at the Emirates may be up.
Most people would expect the Ghana international to join the Saudi Pro League, which is looking to bolster its roster with talents, but that won’t be the case.
Thomas Partey intends to see out his Arsenal contract, which finishes in 2025. However, if that is not the case, he wishes to return to La Liga. Prior to joining Arsenal, he dominated the Spanish league at the core of Atletico Madrid’s midfield, and perhaps he believes he can impress in La Liga again.
Reportedly he will not return to the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium; instead, according to Steve Kay in footballtransfers, he could join Real Sociedad or Almeria. The two Spanish sides want him, but Real Sociedad is most likely to win his race.
La Real are willing to offer Arsenal £22 million for Partey to join them, and Arsenal are likely to accept that deal (why would they refuse?).
Almeria, currently at the bottom of the La Liga table, could face relegation. If they are relegated, they will, for sure, not be a team that our Gunner midfield engine will consider. Aside from relegation, Partey’s wages may be an issue.
There is nothing concrete yet, but it will definitely be intriguing to watch where Partey plays next season.
Darren N
In view of the apparent interest from Real Sociedad perhaps Partey and for that matter Tierney could be used in a deal for Zubimendi?
I go along with Grandad. Players who for either constant injury or not being chosen are simply a drag on finances and are no help at all to Arsenal.
Its stupid tokeep them therefore. I never rundesrstood why Ozil and Auba were kept so long when both were plainly dragging us down boith in quality and team harmony.
. But using them to try for Zubimendi, whom I have long hoped and also thought we WILL get , would be wise.
Jon it’s a great pity that Tierney and Pastry were so injury prone because they are both excellent players who could have been great assets in our quest for success.Injuries have always been part and parcel of the game but have you noticed how they have changed as the game evolved into an almost non contact sport.The days of broken bones have been replaced by acute muscle tears etc which are more akin to athletes which is what modern day players are expected to be.
A heart never forget where it best felt love, a change of scenery back to his old stomping ground could just be what the world class player need.
My hope is for Thomas Partey to leave with a medal under his belt, whether it be the premier league or the champions league, anything less would make his time in England a failure.
To see Xhaka and the world class player leaving with nothing to show is not ideal.