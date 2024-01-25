Is Thomas Partey set to be sidelined before being sold in the summer?

With the news that Thomas Partey has returned to full Arsenal training, Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League and the Champions League have been significantly boosted.

Finally, there is a chance we may finally witness a Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard midfield, but will it happen frequently?

I don’t think so, as Charles Watts’ recent comments about Partey’s future suggest otherwise. The Arsenal-affiliated journalist suggests Arsenal plans to sell the Ghana international in the summer, which leaves me with the impression that he won’t play a key role in the next few months. Mikel Arteta wouldn’t want to rely on him only to have him leave in the summer and miss him, as he does miss Xhaka in his midfield.

According to Charles Watts, Arsenal may have “moved on” from Partey and would release him for a reasonable fee. “I think there’s a good chance that Thomas Partey will be sold this summer anyway,” he stated.

“There was a good chance he would have been sold last summer, but no bids arrived for him, so he couldn’t be sold, but I think if a decent bid comes in for him this summer, then I think Arsenal will certainly consider it.

“He’s only got about a year left on his contract; he’ll be well into his thirties; obviously, we know he’s got his long line of injury issues and so it just makes sense that Arsenal would consider it.

“I’m not saying they’ll definitely sell him; it depends on the bid, but if one comes in and it’s decent, then it wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

Declan Rice has solidified his place in Arsenal’s starting lineup with each passing game.

Partey may find himself filling in for Declan Rice, and with Arteta probably keen to ease him out of his project, the best solution may be for him to “manage” his minutes by not playing him regularly, aiming to keep him healthy as a backup if an injury occurs in midfield.

That being said, if you were Arteta and Thomas Partey wasn’t injury-prone, would you have let him go?

Darren N

