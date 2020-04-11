Is time running out on Arsenal to remain a ‘PL giant’?

Arsenal have been amongst the heavyweights in the Premier League division for some time, but are they losing a grip on that title?

The Gunners haven’t won the Premier League title since the famous ‘Invincibles’ season of 2003-04, and excuses have been made financially since building the Emirates Stadium.

Shortly after the stadium started being built, we endured a number of transfer windows where we sold our best players, and we were told that once the Emirates was fully paid for, we would be in a position to contend with the big spenders in Europe. That simply hasn’t happened however.

We’ve come to a point now where even our best players are being urged to quit the club because we aren’t ‘ambitious’ enough.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been urged by a Gabon FA member to find a new club, further adding doubt as to whether we will be able to turn down offers for him this summer.

‘I don’t want to say that Arsenal aren’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned,’ Jean-Pierre Mounguengui stated.

‘So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he’d definitely find his place there.

‘On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs.’

There is no doubt that Aubameyang is amongst the best players in the world, and his goal record this term in such a struggling team can only have highlighted that, and it shouldn’t be acceptable that a player of his stature hasn’t even played Champions League football since joining our club, nor is it acceptable that Arsenal have not been good enough to qualify.

Our famous football club used to be admired from across the globe, so much so that Lionel Messi was starstruck at the fact that the famous Thierry Henry had arrived to team up with Barcelona back in 2007, a player who had done very little before coming to Arsenal and becoming a world-renowned name.

Alexis Sanchez was the last big name to force his way out of the club, having revealed that he would not be signing a new contract, but is there still time to persuade Aubameyang to stay? Could the club persuade PEA to stay this summer simply by backing the manager in the transfer market?

