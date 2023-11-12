Are Trossard and Saka Arsenal’s best attacking partnership?

On Saturday, Arsenal faced Burnley in an exciting Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners continued their dominance from where they left in the 2-0 win over Sevilla when they broke the deadlock in the 46th minute through Leandro Trossard, who was assisted by Bukayo Saka. As a result, Arsenal led 1-0 going into the break.

In the second half, in the 54th minute, Brownhill equalized for Burnley. It only took Arsenal four minutes to reclaim the lead, with William Saliba scoring off a Leandro Trossard corner in the 57th minute. Following Saliba’s goal, the Gunners continued to threaten and eventually grabbed a third goal in the 74th minute, with Zinchenko scoring with a beautiful goal, hitting the ball while in the air past a crowded penalty box.

There’s much to be learned from that game. One of the lessons is that Trossard proved why he should be starting every week, as he delivers and dazzles.

Trossard has been an excellent squad option for Arteta.

He plays him as a winger – he performs.

He plays him as a midfielder – he impresses.

He is productive; he scores or assists in the majority of the games he has started for Arsenal.

He is one of Arsenal’s most underappreciated players, and he, like Jesus, is an “ideal partner” for Saka. He brings out the best in our starboy.

Leandro Trossard vs Burnley | Full Match Statistics: – 1 Goal

– 1 Assist

– 2 Chances created Baller. pic.twitter.com/4NHZt37lDH — Arsenal Archives (@ArsenalArchives) November 11, 2023

I’m sure many Arsenal fans were impressed by the Trossard-Bukayo Saka combination’s continued success. It was the highlight of the Champions League win over Sevilla as well. Looking at various social media platforms, Arsenal fans have praised the two as the club’s most dependable and constantly ruthless attacking duo at the moment, who should be starting frequently to assist the Gunners in scoring more goals. In fact, Bukayo Saka has assisted all seven Leandro Trossard goals since joining Arsenal from Brighton.

