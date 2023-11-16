Is Trossard now the natural choice over Nketiah to replace Jesus as Arsenal’s Number 9?

Gabriel Jesus has his flaws, but he is Arsenal’s starting striker for a reason. The Brazilian not only scores (though some question his goal scoring frequency), but he also assists, and it is worth highlighting that with his intelligent link play and movement, he knits the attack together and allows others to shine.
When he isn’t playing, the Arsenal attack lacks what he brings to the table. Due to injury, the Brazilian missed the opening few games of this season and has recently been sidelined for several more weeks.
Nketiah can come into the lineup and score goals, but when the Englishman plays, it’s difficult to discern the rhythm and fluid link-up in Arsenal’s attacking style.
According to Adrian Clarke in the Handbrake Off podcast, Mikel Arteta may continue to benefit from what Jesus provides to his team, if he agrees that Leandro Trossard is a like-for-like replacement for Gabriel Jesus.
“Trossard’s similar… I think he’s actually the more natural back-up to Gabriel Jesus,” Clarke said. “He roams free and takes defenders with him, creates space for others in the way Jesus does.”
If you internalize Clarke’s comments and have been watching Arsenal games in recent weeks when Trossard has started in attack, you’d agree the Belgian international enhances the Arsenal assault in ways Nketiah sometimes fails to.
The ex-Brighton player’s partnership with Saka is causing quite a stir in the Premier League. Nketiah is a capable goalkeeper, but for the sake of the club, Arteta should stick with what works, and Leandro Trossard standing in for Jesus has proven to be the correct decision.
Do you agree?
Darren N
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Trossard hopefully remain standing or can play midfield.
Yes Tossard form and very intelligent link up play would gives him the edge over Nketiah.
But Arsenal will need an out and out genuine # 9 to help Jesus leads the line next summer, this will be necessary to compete with the big boys in phase five.
For the moment the big German should be task with that responsibilities especially in tough away fixtures.
I think they are different players with different strengths;Trossard is good in tight spaces while Nketiah is more comfortable with his back to goal. Let’s not forget there are games already this season in which Trossard played at CF and was ineffective,eventually being subbed. I also disagree that Trossard is a like for like Jesus alternative because Jesus relishes a physical battle and can hold the ball against big CBs -that’s not Trossard’s game at all;Nketiah is more similar in that aspect. What they have in common is ability to manuever in tight spaces. My take is that Nketiah and Trossard can be used interchangeably depending on opposition. It’s good that we have both options,but I reckon Jesus will be available for the busy December schedule.
Hello,Admin Pat.
Please,review the 2nd line of the last paragraph.
Nketiah is no goalkeeper.
No harm meant.
Nketia a goal keeper? Best line of the day so far
Let’s see how Trossard would fare against big bullies like Newcastle CBs first
How did Nkietah get on on against Newcastle, actually how was Eddie fared against anyone apart from Sheffield United.
Nketiah struggled against Newcastle CBs’ physicality, so I’d be happy if Trossard can do a better job against other big CBs with similar intensity
It’s not an issue of “now being the natural choice over Nketiah”, as he always was, right from when he joined us last January. Bur Eddie was very impressive in training, and got his reward, and has been OK overall, but Trossard can play most forward positions with ease.
We’re lucky to have him.