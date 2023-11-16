Is Trossard now the natural choice over Nketiah to replace Jesus as Arsenal’s Number 9?

Gabriel Jesus has his flaws, but he is Arsenal’s starting striker for a reason. The Brazilian not only scores (though some question his goal scoring frequency), but he also assists, and it is worth highlighting that with his intelligent link play and movement, he knits the attack together and allows others to shine.

When he isn’t playing, the Arsenal attack lacks what he brings to the table. Due to injury, the Brazilian missed the opening few games of this season and has recently been sidelined for several more weeks.

Nketiah can come into the lineup and score goals, but when the Englishman plays, it’s difficult to discern the rhythm and fluid link-up in Arsenal’s attacking style.

According to Adrian Clarke in the Handbrake Off podcast, Mikel Arteta may continue to benefit from what Jesus provides to his team, if he agrees that Leandro Trossard is a like-for-like replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

“Trossard’s similar… I think he’s actually the more natural back-up to Gabriel Jesus,” Clarke said. “He roams free and takes defenders with him, creates space for others in the way Jesus does.”

If you internalize Clarke’s comments and have been watching Arsenal games in recent weeks when Trossard has started in attack, you’d agree the Belgian international enhances the Arsenal assault in ways Nketiah sometimes fails to.

The ex-Brighton player’s partnership with Saka is causing quite a stir in the Premier League. Nketiah is a capable goalkeeper, but for the sake of the club, Arteta should stick with what works, and Leandro Trossard standing in for Jesus has proven to be the correct decision.

Do you agree?

Darren N

