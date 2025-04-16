Mbappe for Real Madrid
Arsenal News Gooner News

Is UEFA helping Real Madrid to beat Arsenal?

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are set to face Real Madrid in a highly anticipated Champions League encounter this evening, a fixture that has captured the attention of football fans across the globe. Holding a significant 3-0 advantage from the first leg, the Gunners find themselves in a strong position, though many observers are wary of writing off the Spanish giants just yet.

Despite the deficit, Real Madrid remain confident that they can mount a comeback at the Santiago Bernabéu, a venue known for staging some of the most remarkable European ties in football history. For Madrid, nothing short of a monumental effort will suffice, and they are expected to apply relentless pressure in their bid to overturn the scoreline.

The home crowd is anticipated to play a crucial role, with Madrid hoping their supporters will generate an intense atmosphere throughout the match. In a development that may influence the environment further, UEFA has reportedly granted Real Madrid permission to close the stadium’s retractable roof for the tie.

According to Express Sport, this decision is seen as a potential advantage for the Spanish side, as it will trap the noise inside the ground, amplifying the fervour of the home support. The report suggests this could enhance the stadium’s intensity and present a psychological hurdle for the visiting side.

Real Madrid celebrating after beating Atletico Madrid
(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

While this adjustment might serve to bolster Madrid’s hopes, Arsenal must remain composed and focused on their objective. Mikel Arteta’s men have demonstrated maturity and resilience throughout the competition and will be well aware of the challenge that awaits them in the Spanish capital.

Madrid are expected to deploy every possible strategy to shift the tie in their favour, but the Gunners will trust in their preparation, quality, and the cushion they earned in the first leg to see them through to the next round.

Tonight’s fixture represents one of the most significant tests of Arsenal’s European credentials in recent years. However, with discipline and composure, they are well-positioned to secure progression and make a strong statement on the continental stage.

______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid v Arsenal
Confirmed Arsenal team to face Real Madrid – Ben White on the bench
Zidane Gilberto
Real Madrid 0-1 Arsenal – Where are the Madrid players now?
William Saliba v Newcastle
Former Gunner warns William Saliba about a Real Madrid move
Posted by

Tags Real Madrid v Arsenal UEFA

19 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

    4. The post match report rather reads in spite of all these favours bestowed to Real Madrid by UEFA Arsenal managed to eliminate Mr Champions League Real Madrid. We the optimistic people!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  2. Some really here have it so easy like Arsenal score/win they cheer their team winning, Arsenal concede/goal they celebrate hating on Arteta or players. Life on easy mode.

    Reply

      1. You definitely know them well Ackshay. Thanks for making us know the divergent stances among the family of Arsenal. Tonight’s victory and the ensuing journey unto the final hopefully restores the hearts and minds of all the dismayed family members. COYG!

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  4. Anyway, a more serious comment, I’m surprised Arsenal weren’t consulted as to if they agreed or not, but then maybe they were?

    Reply

  5. Dan Kit
    Am not sure left back will be an área of priority this summer as we have

    Calafiori
    Myles Lewis Skelly
    Tierney
    Tomi

    If the last two leaves then we promote a kid from academy.
    Área’s of priority:-
    1) Top Striker
    2)Two Midfielders if Jorginho leaves
    3)Top winger
    4)A shot stopper

    Reply

  6. What absolute drivel. So the roof is going to be shut, big deal. If our team were to lose this game and go out, it certainly would have nothing to do with the roof being shut. REALLY!🙄🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️

    Reply

    1. Derek
      unless it is referring to the team “mentality” which is not exactly rock solid. A team in 1st place 2 years running, only to finish 2nd both times. Not exactly a resume of success regarding a winner’s mentality.

      While saying this, I happily acknowledge that we have improved somewhat on the mentality issue, but still not close to champion’s mentality; not when leading in 8 matches only to finish with draws and dropping 16 points.

      Hopefully we can overcome this mentality hurdle next year and raise the PL trophy, and others as well.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors