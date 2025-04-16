Is UEFA helping Real Madrid to beat Arsenal?

Arsenal are set to face Real Madrid in a highly anticipated Champions League encounter this evening, a fixture that has captured the attention of football fans across the globe. Holding a significant 3-0 advantage from the first leg, the Gunners find themselves in a strong position, though many observers are wary of writing off the Spanish giants just yet.
Despite the deficit, Real Madrid remain confident that they can mount a comeback at the Santiago Bernabéu, a venue known for staging some of the most remarkable European ties in football history. For Madrid, nothing short of a monumental effort will suffice, and they are expected to apply relentless pressure in their bid to overturn the scoreline.
The home crowd is anticipated to play a crucial role, with Madrid hoping their supporters will generate an intense atmosphere throughout the match. In a development that may influence the environment further, UEFA has reportedly granted Real Madrid permission to close the stadium’s retractable roof for the tie.
According to Express Sport, this decision is seen as a potential advantage for the Spanish side, as it will trap the noise inside the ground, amplifying the fervour of the home support. The report suggests this could enhance the stadium’s intensity and present a psychological hurdle for the visiting side.
While this adjustment might serve to bolster Madrid’s hopes, Arsenal must remain composed and focused on their objective. Mikel Arteta’s men have demonstrated maturity and resilience throughout the competition and will be well aware of the challenge that awaits them in the Spanish capital.
Madrid are expected to deploy every possible strategy to shift the tie in their favour, but the Gunners will trust in their preparation, quality, and the cushion they earned in the first leg to see them through to the next round.
Tonight’s fixture represents one of the most significant tests of Arsenal’s European credentials in recent years. However, with discipline and composure, they are well-positioned to secure progression and make a strong statement on the continental stage.
______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Haha that’s the kind of excuse Arteta would come out with ,were we to lose .
Lols
And certain fans
Bang on the money mate .
They will have put that in the back burner just incase
Eefa, are also in on the anti Arsenal agenda🤣
UEFA
If that prevent us from win the battle we won’t lose the war.
The post match report rather reads in spite of all these favours bestowed to Real Madrid by UEFA Arsenal managed to eliminate Mr Champions League Real Madrid. We the optimistic people!
Who exactly are you Dan? Are you already expecting an Arsenal downfall? Tufiakwa umu.!
Some really here have it so easy like Arsenal score/win they cheer their team winning, Arsenal concede/goal they celebrate hating on Arteta or players. Life on easy mode.
They are like the spurs fan last season vs City except it’s all the time lol
You definitely know them well Ackshay. Thanks for making us know the divergent stances among the family of Arsenal. Tonight’s victory and the ensuing journey unto the final hopefully restores the hearts and minds of all the dismayed family members. COYG!
Is going to take an act of God to stop this Arsenal juggernaut
An hour or so before the match we love to see emboldening messages like yours. Thanks Gooner mate! COYG!
Anyway, a more serious comment, I’m surprised Arsenal weren’t consulted as to if they agreed or not, but then maybe they were?
Dan Kit
Am not sure left back will be an área of priority this summer as we have
Calafiori
Myles Lewis Skelly
Tierney
Tomi
If the last two leaves then we promote a kid from academy.
Área’s of priority:-
1) Top Striker
2)Two Midfielders if Jorginho leaves
3)Top winger
4)A shot stopper
What absolute drivel. So the roof is going to be shut, big deal. If our team were to lose this game and go out, it certainly would have nothing to do with the roof being shut. REALLY!🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
Derek
unless it is referring to the team “mentality” which is not exactly rock solid. A team in 1st place 2 years running, only to finish 2nd both times. Not exactly a resume of success regarding a winner’s mentality.
While saying this, I happily acknowledge that we have improved somewhat on the mentality issue, but still not close to champion’s mentality; not when leading in 8 matches only to finish with draws and dropping 16 points.
Hopefully we can overcome this mentality hurdle next year and raise the PL trophy, and others as well.
Durand,
I have to say I agree with your post. Points well made my friend.👍😉
Very well then, Let’s go!!!