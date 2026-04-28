Is Van Persie copying Arteta’s method to motivate his Feyenoord players?

Robin van Persie is one of several former Arsenal players to move into management, with the former striker now in charge of Feyenoord in the Netherlands. He has recently suggested that some of his own coaching ideas reflect methods used by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

The Gunners remain among the leading teams in world football and have continued to produce strong performances under Arteta. Since taking charge, the Spaniard has become known not only for tactical development but also for using unconventional techniques to motivate and prepare his players.

Arteta’s Unusual Methods Gain Attention

Several moments from Arteta’s tenure have attracted widespread attention online. Viral clips have shown him using a light bulb to deliver a message to his squad as they prepared for an important fixture, highlighting his creative approach to communication.

In another well-known scene from Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary series, he played Liverpool’s “You Never Walk Alone” through loudspeakers while the team trained ahead of a challenging match at Anfield. The intention appeared to be to help players become accustomed to the atmosphere they would face.

Such methods have helped shape Arteta’s image as a manager willing to explore every possible advantage when preparing his team. His success at Arsenal may also be encouraging others to experiment with similar ideas.

Van Persie Admits Similar Approach

Speaking about the subject, Van Persie said via 1908, “With TikTok videos, right? I saw that passing by. That he played TikTok videos on a very big screen.”

He continued, “Of course, you try to pull out all the stops to reach the lad and give them that final push. That can be done in a number of ways. I don’t have such a big screen at 1908, so that’s not going to work anyway.”

Van Persie added, “We have trained with the sound of the future opponent before. That was last season. We do things like that sometimes.”

As more former players transition into coaching, it is common to see ideas shared and adapted across clubs. Van Persie’s remarks suggest Arteta’s innovative style is gaining attention beyond England, with managers elsewhere willing to borrow concepts that may offer an edge.