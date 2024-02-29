Is Vlahovic the striker that would fit best into Arsenal’s set up?

If there is one striker who is best suited for this Arsenal team, it is Dusan Vlahovic. This is according to former USA international Janusz Michallik.

Arsenal’s pursuit of a top striker is a hot topic and will remain so until Mikel Arteta adds one to his project.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal’s current strikers, have disappointed in their goalscoring records. Gabriel has proven unreliable, and his injuries, combined with his inefficiency in front of goal when fit, have held back Arsenal.

Also, as Nketiah warms the bench game after game, he ought to realize that the time has come to pursue another project.

Who is most suited to Arteta’s project? one may ask. Among the strikers Arsenal might recruit, the ESPN analyst Janusz Michallik says Dusan Vlahovic is what their attack craves.

Some Arsenal fans believe that Ivan Toney, who has four goals in seven games, and Victor Osimhen, who has eight goals in 14 games, should be the club’s top transfer targets.

But Michallik believes Vlahovic, who is on a roll in Serie A with 15 goals in 25 games, is the wisest move Arsenal could make. He believes he is the right guy for the job and jokes that the Serbian international’s left foot is what the Arsenal attack needs.

“Here’s a team, how many goals have they scored? 25-26 in six games in the Premier League. But they didn’t score in Porto. Maybe it was a one-off. But maybe that one player is missing when Saka and Martinelli are off,” Michalik said.

“That central forward, given the amount of goals they score, you could say is not needed. But, I don’t know, Dusan Vlahovic, to me, fits in that team before maybe Ivan Toney and Osimhen. Some of it is money and some of it is age in those. But I like what I see there. Left-footed player that would fit nicely there.”

I don’t know about you, but Michallik does make sense. But would Vlahovic, who turned down Arsenal in January 2022 to join Juventus, reconsider a transfer to North London?

He might, hopefully, but given his recent form, Juventus may need to be persuaded before allowing their talisman to leave.

Daniel O

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…