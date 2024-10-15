Is ‘World class’ Aaron Ramsdale now regretting leaving Arsenal for Southampton

Why Aaron Ramsdale has made a mistake leaving Arsenal for Southampton

On the 30th August in the final days of the 2024 Summer Transfer Market, Aaron Ramsdale signed for Southampton.

Last season he was overtaken as Mikel Arteta’s number one choice in goal by David Raya who was on loan at The Gunners from Brentford before signing permanently in July.

Raya overtook Ramsdale after only five games during the 2023/24 campaign before achieving the Premier League Golden Glove award with 15 clean sheets in 30 matches. This left Ramsdale out of contention of being included again this season.

Despite being handed more game time and appearances at Saints than if he was still with the Gunners, it hasn’t quite gone his way.

He’s ranked according to Transfer Market as the 28th worse goalkeeper this Premier League campaign out of 29, which is something Ramsdale would much rather forget about and vanish from his mind.

After five matches in goal for the Hampshire side he’s already conceded over double that number of goals (13) in 450 minutes, showing that he’s conceded a strike just over every 34 minutes which is concerning for him.

The once leading clean sheet holder during the 2022/23 season has conceded three times on four occasions out of five in a Saints shirt, hardly handed the chance to show his ability.

Southampton might’ve been a regular in the Premier League for 11 years before eventual relegation come the end of the 2022/23 season, but since coming back up from the Championship straight away they’re currently sat 19th in the relegation zone, with one point in seven matches and no victories at all. Overall this hasn’t improved the once “World Class” goalie struggling reputation which has further depreciated.

If he’d of gone to a better side higher up the table such as the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle who he was reportedly linked to in the Summer Transfer Market, he would’ve been handed a better opportunity and a stronger defence in front of him for sure.

However Ramsdale isn’t concerned about the facts and figures in relation to his tricky Southampton appearances as stated on BBC’S Football Focus when spoken to.

An unfazed Ramsdale who seemed more focused on game time than reputation declared:”If I was sitting on the bench, it (winning a trophy) wouldn’t have meant that much to me.

“I just wanted to play football. As a kid I wanted to play football to play, not just sit on a bench.

“Getting out and playing was my aim so I’m lucky I found myself here at Southampton.”

Whether Ramsdale sees it or not he’s certainly not helped himself or his career entirely moving to Southampton who are already fighting to get out of the relegation zone currently, early on in the season.

Liam Harding

