Is Granit Xhaka on his way to becoming an Arsenal legend?

Could Xhaka’s resurgence give him legend status? (or thereabouts!) by Shenel

After the brilliant performance of the team on the weekend, there has been a lot of talk in recent weeks over the resurgence of Granit Xhaka.

Now I for one have always been somewhat of a fan of Xhaka and I am not ashamed to say that.

Although, I will stand up and say; yes, there’s been times when I’ve moaned about him and there probably will be times in the future where I will moan about him, but that’s just the game that we have grown to love, that is football. Some weeks you love players and teams and some weeks you moan about them, some weeks they perform well and some weeks they are awful.

And with Xhaka he is no different, at the end of the day he is human, and he is and will continue to be prone to making mistakes, as is everybody, but he seems to be the one that gets the brunt of it most of the time.

I for one was very disappointed after the incident against Palace a few years ago and I’m sure the most disappointed person was Xhaka himself. After having time to reflect on what happened he would now realise that it was probably one of the biggest mistakes he has ever made.

However, rather than dwell on it, let it get the better of him and run away from it, he remained at the club and has now bounced back stronger than ever, and long may this continue!

It could be argued though that he should be thankful for the change in manager because if Unai Emery had been at the helm or any other manager they probably wouldn’t have tolerated him and wouldn’t have kept him because they would have perceived him as being bad blood and negative for the club. However, Mikel had seen in him what many fans of Xhaka have always known, a confidence, ability, talent and leadership that was secretly hidden in his locker for a while and this is what has got Granit to where he is today, the belief of the manager, and as we see now, the belief of the fans.

I always believed or more so hoped that Xhaka would turn it around but I never believed or foresaw that he would have actually turned it around as well as he has done and I for one am so happy for him as a fan and as a human everybody deserves a second chance.

People make mistakes, we are human at the end of the day but it is the way you redeem yourself that is important and Xhaka is the best example of the fact that you can turn it around and that’s what he did. Yes his actions in the first instance can be deemed as wrong but maybe he did it for a reason and if he wasn’t getting the abuse from a small section of fans maybe he wouldn’t have reacted in the way he did but of course it could be argued that he shouldn’t have reacted because he is a professional, an idol and people look up to him. However, at the end of the day, deep down he is a human with feelings and it’s never nice to hear abuse no matter who you are or what level, role, position or job you have in the world. Nobody wants to hear constant abuse towards themselves or their family in any way, shape or form!

And who knows, if Xhaka continues the way he has been, maybe, just maybe, the word legend or potential legend could be used alongside his name! Maybe it is a bit too far to suggest, but never say never Gooners.

Stranger things have happened right, but for now onwards and upwards we go and long may Xhaka continue to impress!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

A happy Arteta talks about Bodo, Vieira, subs, Jesus, Nketiah and the performance.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids