Is Xhaka telling us he is staying at Arsenal next season?

Although many believe Arteta is the right man to guide Arsenal to PL glory, some must be convinced he will do it. Recently, we ran a story about Simon Jordan insinuating Arsenal needs to replace Arteta with a top coach who has what it takes to guide them to PL glory, something he noted Arteta had failed to do, with the Gunners failing to outwit Manchester City.

While some doubt Arteta, Granit Xhaka has come out to call out the doubters, labeling him the right man for the Arsenal job as he tips him to glory. “You can forget this question—he is more than the right manager for this team,” said Xhaka, as quoted by the Daily Mail, responding to a question about whether Arteta is the man to help Arsenal outwit the Manchester Blues.

On Arsenal feeling less appreciated even after finishing second, the Swiss international added, “We don’t need to forget how we worked for the last 11 months,’ he said.

“Even when we lost now in the last two games, of course, the people see what happens now, but don’t forget the 11 months we worked.

“If someone told us before the season that we will be here, I think everyone would sign it. Our goal for sure was to be back in the top four. Now we are second. Of course, when you are so close to the title, you want to win the title.”

Interestingly, Xhaka, who’s been linked with an Arsenal exit, hinted he could be staying at Arsenal, or at least that’s what I got from hearing him talk about next season. “But we are there where we are, deserve to be where we are, and let’s see what happens next season. We have to go and do the next step.”

I don’t know about you, but it will be disappointing to see Xhaka leave this summer. He should leave next season after helping to guide Arsenal to PL glory.

