Is Zinchenko becoming a hindrance to Arsenal’s title hopes?

I assune you watched the Liverpool vs. Arsenal game last weekend like the rest of us, so this question should be simple: Do you believe that if Oleksander Zinchenko had defended well against Mo Salah, the Egyptian star would not have scored and Arsenal would have left Anfield with a win, even if it was a slim 1-0 win?

Paul Merson insinuates that could be a problem. In fact, he has now admitted that Mikel Arteta should be wary about his left back.

The Arsenal legend is concerned about the Ukrainian international’s defence and believes Mikel Arteta’s tactics have to be changed. While playing “better teams,” he believes Arteta should consider benching Zinchenko.

“This could be their problem: the left-back. That is poor defending [against Liverpool],” said Merson. “That is my worry. I think they need Zinchenko for games against bottom-half teams, where they can go and play and dominate the game, but when they play the big boys…”

The ex-Leeds defender Micky Gray, like Merson, also identifies Zinchenko as Arsenal’s weak link, as he said on talkSPORT, “I’ve got to be honest with you, and I’ve seen him not just this game, and it was a huge game. I think he might cost Arsenal the Premier League.

“That’s how big of a problem it is. That’s not me criticising him saying he’s a terrible player because he’s not; he’s played for Manchester City, been there, done it before.

“He’s certainly done it at Arsenal, and it’s quite hard to criticise him at times when you think over the last year and a-half, what he and I suppose his family and everything have been through. But judging on football and what I’ve seen, I think he’s a problem for Arsenal.”

However, with Takehiro Tomiyasu out injured and also scheduled to participate in the Asian Games Qualifiers, Zinchenko is unlikely to be benched. Prior to his injury, Tomiyasu had emerged as the player who could emulate what the ex-Manchester City star could bring.

Truthfully, despite his defensive flaws, Zinchenko is an important part of Arsenal’s game plan, as he uses his outstanding technical skills to coordinate the Gunners attacks at times. With Tomiyasu out and Zinchenko struggling defensively, Arteta may have to contemplate using Jakub Kiwior at left back, as it might be a razor-thin margin that decides Arsenal’s league title.

Jack Anderson

