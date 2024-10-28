Is Zinchenko’s time at Arsenal nearing the end after being snubbed again in Liverpool game?

There was a significant debate about who would replace injured Riccardo Calafiori at left back in the match against Liverpool.

Like me, you probably expected either Oleksander Zinchenko or Myles Lewis Skelly to start there. Well, neither did; it was Jurrien Timber who played left-back.

This suggests that Zinchenko’s time at Arsenal may be nearing its conclusion. Against the Reds, Myles Lewis Skelly got a chance to feature, coming on in the 76th minute for Jurrien Timber, who couldn’t continue due to some discomfort he felt. Two games in a row, the Arteta and his technical bench have chosen to sub on Myles Lewis Skelly over Zinny, indicating that the teenager is ahead of Zinny in the perking order.

Zinchenko should have played against Liverpool, even if he didn’t start. Yes, he’s got his defensive weaknesses; his experience and ability to influence ball retention should have counted for something, but it certainly isn’t anymore.

The Gunners went into the Arsenal versus Liverpool fixture without 3 defenders: Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. However, Arteta intentionally played Thomas Partey, White, and Timber out of position to avoid playing Zinchenko.

It’s also important to note that Gabriel and Timber didn’t finish the game due to injuries, but Zinchenko still wasn’t introduced, which might just suggest that, like Kieran Tierney, Zinny’s fate at Arsenal is sealed.

Daniel O

