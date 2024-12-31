Isak breaks silence on his £150m price tag amid Arsenal interest

Reports suggest that Newcastle United will demand £150 million if any club, including Arsenal, wants to sign their star striker, Alexander Isak. The Magpies are keen to hold onto the Swedish international, and with his recent performances, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for them to keep him. Isak has been in sensational form, scoring goals regularly, and his value is likely to rise even further by the end of the season.

Arsenal, who have long been admirers of Isak, are reportedly targeting him to be their main striker for the next campaign. However, the hefty price tag has raised questions as to whether they will be willing to spend such a substantial sum on his signature. The £150m asking price has sparked debate among media outlets and football fans, but it doesn’t seem to have fazed Isak himself.

In a recent interview, when asked about the potential fee and its impact on him, Isak responded, as quoted by Metro Sport:

“‘It doesn’t really faze me too much. I think that’s more for you guys and for fans to talk about. I’m in the middle of the season and I think it’s going really well for me and the team, so, you know, all my focus is here. I’m really happy with how things are going. My focus is on the pitch.’”

Isak’s response reflects his professional mindset, as he remains focused on his performances and the current season. Despite the high price tag, it’s clear that the striker is concentrating on delivering for his club rather than being distracted by transfer speculation.

For Arsenal, the key will be whether Isak can fit into their system and strengthen their attacking options. While £150m is a steep asking price, Isak’s ability to deliver top-tier performances makes him a potentially worthy investment if he proves to be the right fit for their squad. Arsenal will likely be keeping a close eye on his progress as they weigh the options for improving their attack.