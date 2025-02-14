Isak is worth the insane fee that Newcastle wants amid Arsenal interest

Former Chelsea striker Loic Remy has commented on the transfer fee Newcastle United wants for Alexander Isak. The Swedish forward has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons, making him one of the hottest strikers on the planet. Isak scored 21 Premier League goals from 30 matches last season and has netted 17 from 22 games this term. This level of consistency is impressive, and very few strikers have a better streak in the competition or any other tournament.

Arsenal is keen on signing him and sees him as the striker who can help fire them to trophies. However, there are several other clubs also interested in the Swede, making it a highly competitive race for his signature. The main obstacle Arsenal would face in securing Isak is the price Newcastle has reportedly quoted for him. The Magpies are said to want around 150 million euros for the former Real Sociedad star, a fee that some would consider steep.

Loic Remy, however, believes that Isak is worth that amount. Speaking on the matter, he said, as quoted by Football London:

“To get a good striker these days you have to spend at least £80 million, and Alexander Isak would be even more than that. If you look at top strikers like Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, they will cost crazy money and although £150 million seems insane to me, that’s what you will have to pay for a striker like Isak.”

The transfer market is already inflated, and that of strikers is on an entirely different level. Clubs will have to be ready to splash the cash to land top talent like Isak, especially considering his proven ability to perform in the Premier League and across Europe. The Gunners will need to consider whether this kind of outlay is the right move for them as they aim to strengthen their squad and compete for silverware in the coming seasons.