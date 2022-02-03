Isak leaves the door open to summer Arsenal move

Isak opens the door for a future move to Arsenal

Alexander Isak was one of the handful of strikers Arsenal were monitoring in the winter transfer window.

After their primary target Dusan Vlahovic joined Italian giants Juventus, many fans believed that a move for Isak was on the cards.

However, it didn’t pan out the way the club’s faithful would have hoped for. The Gunners did not activate the release clause of the Swedish international worth £75m.

The Athletic has claimed that the club hierarchy were of the view that his release clause was far higher than his actual market value. Thus, they did not push to acquire his services.

But that does not mean the North London outfit will put on sunglasses and just walk on. Deals like these have higher chances of completion in the close season.

Isak himself did not rule out a move to London. When asked about Arsenal’s interest, he told Mundo Deportivo, “I am a Real player, I work here, and this is my club. My work is on the pitch, and as I told you before, there are other people who work outside.”

He continued, “You can never be sure of anything.”

“As I always say, you never know what can happen in football but in the end I’m here, happy, and nothing more.”

Although the Gunners have taken a risk by not adding a single body last month, they showed a bit of gutsiness too.

They didn’t go out in the market just to add bodies into their ranks. With just 17 Premier League games to play for, they might well look back and think they made the right call.

But it can easily go the other way too. And the consequences of that is the last thing the fans want to think about.

Yash Bisht