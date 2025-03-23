Isak’s Signature: The Summer Transfer Battle That Could Define 2025–26

Securing Alexander Isak’s signature would require teams to break the bank, but even then, they’d still need his approval to finalise the deal.

Transfer gurus David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have both confirmed Arsenal’s interest in signing Alexander Isak during the summer transfer window.

Romano also highlighted that Liverpool have held talks with Isak’s representatives regarding a potential summer swoop.

It’s clear that this summer could bring us an intense battle over Isak’s signature.

One thing is for certain: whichever club—Arsenal or Liverpool—manages to prise Isak away from Newcastle will gain a significant advantage in the 2025–26 title race.

The Isak chase is bound to remind Gooners of the Declan Rice swoop in 2023.

Back then, Manchester City and Arsenal went head-to-head over Declan Rice, but the former West Ham star ultimately had his heart set on a move to North London. City could have considered exceeding their £90 million bid for the Englishman, but he wasn’t interested. He wanted Arsenal, leaving Edu and Arteta no choice but to go big to secure his signing.

Arsenal must now persuade Isak that he is their “silver bullet.” They need to make the case that a move to the Emirates Stadium is the best step forward for his career.

They need skipper Martin Odegaard to convince him that a reunion, years after their Real Sociedad days, could take the Premier League by storm.

Additionally, for Arsenal’s sake, the hope is that Newcastle fail to secure Champions League qualification, which would make it more difficult for the Magpies to retain Isak.

That said, the 25-year-old has been phenomenal this season, with 23 goals and 5 assists in 33 games for Newcastle—a clear justification for why they’ll demand a fortune for him.

It’s no secret that Arsenal desperately need a reliable striker, while Liverpool must find an ideal replacement for the departing Mohamed Salah.

Although many assume the transfer fee is the toughest hurdle in this transfer, the greater challenge may lie in persuading Isak to choose one club over another.

Gooners will be hoping the Newcastle striker favours Arsenal and the club moves swiftly to make him the record Premier League signing.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Looks like we could be up for a big shake up this summer..

Michelle M

