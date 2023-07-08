Ismail Oulad M’Hand joins his brother in signing new pro contract with Arsenal

Ismail Oulad M’Hand, the talented midfielder, has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Salah-Eddine.

The 18-year-old Moroccan youth international joined the club in January 2021 from Feyenoord, and his impressive performances earned him a call-up and debut for Morocco’s U-20 side in May 2023.

In his first interview since signing the contract, Ismail expressed his happiness, excitement, and pride, stating, “I’m very happy, very excited. I’m just proud to sign my first pro contract.”

When asked about his decision to commit his future to Arsenal, Ismail praised the playing style, saying, “I like the playing style. It’s good and it suits me, so hopefully I can show more of myself.”

Describing his playing style, the youngster identified himself as a box-to-box midfielder, emphasizing his strengths in both defensive and attacking aspects of the game. He stated, “I’m a box-to-box midfielder. I’m good in both boxes – defensively and attacking. I have a good shot!”

Reflecting on his development under the coaching staff, the 18yo acknowledged the importance of the previous season, saying, “It was actually the first season I started to get in my rhythm because the years before, I was injured so they didn’t go as well. But last year felt really good.”

Sharing a standout memory, Ismail highlighted a memorable game against Norwich at home, saying, “I would say last year’s game against Norwich at home. We were down 3-2, I assisted to make it 3-3 and then got the winning goal in the last minute. That’s a good memory.”

Expressing the significance of having his brother Salah by his side, Ismail said, “Very important. He has a great, great mentality. He teaches me loads of stuff on the pitch and off the pitch, I’m happy to be his little brother.”

Finally, Ismail expressed his gratitude to his family, saying, “It’s been tough because they are back in Holland, but I have contact with them every day. They push me to be the best and show my best self. I’m very happy.”

As the young gun embarks on his professional journey with the Gunners, the club and the fans congratulated him on signing his first professional contract.

The London side are eager to witness his continued development and contributions on the field. With his talent, determination, and the guidance of the coaching staff, many believe Ismail Oulad M’Hand has the potential to make a significant impact in the Arsenal setup and add to the club’s promising future.

Writer – Yash Bisht

