Isn’t it about time for Eidevall to give Blackstenius a bigger role in his attacking plan?

Should Arsenal Women’s Jonas Eidevall think about giving Stina Blackstenius a bigger role in his attacking plan? I believe it’s about time.

She absolutely shined in the 4-0 victory against the London City Lionesses on Wednesday night, which secured Arsenal’s place in the Women’s Conti Cup semi-finals. Lacasse was able to convert her goal-bound header from close range, giving Arsenal the opening goal. Blackstenius then won a penalty, which was expertly converted by Captain Kim Little for Arsenal’s second. After that, she again made the third goal happen by moving out wide to get the ball and sending a cross into the box for Lacasse to score her second goal. She played a key role in Arsenal’s first three goals before being substituted for Alessia Russo. She should have scored, as she had a couple of great chances, but unfortunately she didn’t.

Blackstenius then started for Arsenal, against Manchester United, on Saturday. She had a fantastic game before being substituted by Alessia Russo in the 66th minute.

What makes Stina the ideal candidate to lead the attack?

Vivianne Miedema and Alessia Russo are always on the move, whether it’s dropping deep or making runs out wide to receive the ball. This style, favored by Miedema and Russo, results in the team lacking a clear focal point. Stina would provide a consistent presence for our Gunner women, keeping the center backs occupied while Russo and Miedema helped build up. Can the three play together? Yeah, Jonas Eidevall can definitely come up with a system where they start together.

The Swedish striker deserves to be in some of Arsenal’s WSL starting lineups. Although she has been used as a substitute in many recent games, her physical presence always poses a significant threat to the opposing teams. She’s the perfect striker for a team that loves to create chances. Last season, she absolutely dominated with 19 goals and 6 assists in 49 games (according to Footy Stats), single-handedly carrying this Arsenal team. It’s not cool that she just fell out of favor all of a sudden. The 28-year-old is an amazing player who always delivers. In 25 appearances this season, she has scored 12 goals and provided an assist.

Would you like to see more of Blackstenius starting alongside Russo?

COYG!

Jackie P

