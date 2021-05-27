It appears as if mediocrity is only accepted at the Emirates (Opinion)

We can barely breath without hearing news of another major club (and Tottenham) being in talks with a new manager, sacking their current operator, or agreeing terms, meanwhile Arsenal continue to accept mediocrity under Mikel Arteta.
Of course, it remains way too early to know if the Gunners hierarchy’s decision is the correct one, but even if Arteta did manage to guide our club back into Europe next season, and maybe even into the Champions League places inside the next 3-5 years, the question mark would still remain on whether we did the right thing.
Other clubs are not sitting on their laurels however as they seek out the improvements that their clubs need.
Juventus are expected to announce the return of Max Allegri, meaning that Andrea Pirlo is to be moved on after just one year in which he had to juggle more difficulties than our current boss, yet still managed to guide them to lift the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, and all whilst securing Champions League football in the process.
The strength of the Premier League cannot be compared to that of Serie A, but the facts remain. Two trophies and a Champions League place are a thing of dreams for most managers and clubs.
Real Madrid are parting ways with Zinedine Zidane, with his replacement yet to be announced, and his future club also unknown, Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho before their League Cup final clash, and Inter Milan even came for the head of Antonio Conte after they finally won their first domestic league title in over a decade.
It is hard to keep up with all the changes that are ongoing, while at Arsenal, we’ve taken a major step backwards, our first year without European football in 25 years is ahead of us, yet we appear to have no intention of looking into improving our manager?
In football, it isn’t always about loyalty as proven by Chelsea, but it is about going after what is out there. If there is a better striker available for a price you can afford, you have to at least attempt to improve your team. If you have an inexperienced manager who is doing ‘OK’, and a number of proven managers appear on the market, you do not simply ignore it.
Patrick
Conte left Inter over plan to sell 80 M of players this summer, so he will ask for a huge budget and I don’t think Arsenal have it due to no European competition. Moreover, Conte needs a strong and skillful CF like Costa or Lukaku, so he’ll have better chance of winning trophies with someone like Kane in the front line
About Zidane, Tuchel obviously has more tactical knowledge than him and he was lucky to have such powerful CF like Benzema. We have no one similar to the prime Diego Costa, Lukaku, Kane, Benzema, Havertz, Jimenez and Cavani
Emery has proven that the players’ attitude were the problems and we’re the second-best team in England, behind Manchester City for 2021 results alone. We also won four EPL games in a row, so we shouldn’t break the good momentum and Arteta must be supported in player transfers
“Obviously Tuchel has more tactical knowledge than Zidane”😂even though it was a trophyless season for RM it was Zidane’s best as a manager he finished runner up to AM by 2 points and reached the CL semis with an ageing team ravaged by injuries most of the season at one stage they had over 10 first team players injured and didn’t have enough subs if you ask PSG fans about Tuchel they’ll tell you that he is a p….sorry i mean mentally weak that as soon as things get tough he loses it and starts complaining making excuses blaming everyone/everything watch!
Tuchel outclassed Zidane in two CL matches and has proven his system in three leagues
has he? really? let’s see how he does his first full season next year.
Patrick oh Patrick, not to dis you, look at the stars of what happened between Dec. and end of season. Count the amount of player mistakes, as coaches do, you chance formation until you get to the real thing. Arteta is still somewhat new, and his, all his players had to learn from scratch as to what he requires. Pepe only now coming into the game, SMR, getting closer to be the player Arteta wants. The defence far better that most clubs in the EPL. Just something, if you play all player(10 infield) players and GK are involved with play, most modern day players need to learn from scratch and accept that the team will be open for a counter. So, how bad was Arteta. Not bad enough to be chased away. Bad enough to be kept as this group of players are busy get together.
Jack Wilshere is a free agent. Let’s resign him…Lmao
Let’s sign better players.Especially EPL based players then give Arteta 15 games to proof himself.
3 midfielders (bissuoma, Buendia and Ruben neves)
2 defenders (Quality Right back and an experienced Left back.
There could be swap deals to achieve our targets.
#Edu and arteta don’t meses up this time around.
As is usual for these recent years the Arsenal, owners, board and manager all are perfumed with mediocrity. There is no inner urgency, no will to buy the best, no urge to dominate, no urge to entertain….it’s sad because the blind are leading the blind and they just cannot see what is obvious to the supporters. Arsenal have a football disease caused by a poor owner, poor board and poor manager. I hope they find a cure.
spurs getting an old manager, not a new one….🤔
This is one of the worst Arsenal sides I have ever witnessed. Not in quality but in attitude, will to win, turn up at important games, motivation etc. etc. There are a few quality players especially in some of the youngsters who are in danger of being overplayed. When results don’t matter we suddenly win 5 meaningless games in a row at the end of the season I will sit and take notice if we win the FIRST 5 games of next season. The sad fact is, we have become a mid table side with a mountain to climb to even get back to our previous default position of top 4 in the EPL. I will ask this question, what top player would want to sign for a club in our current position and with the tight fisted owner we currently endure?
👍👍👍 Absolutely bang on, Andrew!! And we’re supposed to be chuffed with 5 meaningless wins, when Villarreal was the one we all wanted. I’m afraid the way our season ended hasn’t sat well with me at all….
Sure the last season was poor. Finishing 8th was disappointing. Losing to Villareal was worse.
However, I am hopeful we will progress next season. My focus is on watching our transfer window and the moves we make. Hoping we make some smart moves.
Furthermore, I am hoping Arteta will also develop himself.
And as long as I don’t have any further new “data points” to analyze in terms of new players or results in the new season, I will remain cautiously optimistic.
Is moaning going to help whilst there is no new information?
It is understandable but still bad if the management accept mediocrity. But when fans accept mediocrity and come with all creative ways of defending it that is a tragedy!
It also appears that managers are not the problem of arsenal going by the achievement of emery last night.i remember someone recently mentioned on here that arsenal’s problems might be spiritual,i don’t know what you think guys?