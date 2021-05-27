It appears as if mediocrity is only accepted at the Emirates (Opinion)

We can barely breath without hearing news of another major club (and Tottenham) being in talks with a new manager, sacking their current operator, or agreeing terms, meanwhile Arsenal continue to accept mediocrity under Mikel Arteta.

Of course, it remains way too early to know if the Gunners hierarchy’s decision is the correct one, but even if Arteta did manage to guide our club back into Europe next season, and maybe even into the Champions League places inside the next 3-5 years, the question mark would still remain on whether we did the right thing.

Other clubs are not sitting on their laurels however as they seek out the improvements that their clubs need.

Juventus are expected to announce the return of Max Allegri, meaning that Andrea Pirlo is to be moved on after just one year in which he had to juggle more difficulties than our current boss, yet still managed to guide them to lift the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, and all whilst securing Champions League football in the process.

The strength of the Premier League cannot be compared to that of Serie A, but the facts remain. Two trophies and a Champions League place are a thing of dreams for most managers and clubs.

Real Madrid are parting ways with Zinedine Zidane, with his replacement yet to be announced, and his future club also unknown, Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho before their League Cup final clash, and Inter Milan even came for the head of Antonio Conte after they finally won their first domestic league title in over a decade.

It is hard to keep up with all the changes that are ongoing, while at Arsenal, we’ve taken a major step backwards, our first year without European football in 25 years is ahead of us, yet we appear to have no intention of looking into improving our manager?

In football, it isn’t always about loyalty as proven by Chelsea, but it is about going after what is out there. If there is a better striker available for a price you can afford, you have to at least attempt to improve your team. If you have an inexperienced manager who is doing ‘OK’, and a number of proven managers appear on the market, you do not simply ignore it.

Patrick