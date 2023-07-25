It appears that Arsenal are getting close to selling Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Speculations surrounding the future of Arsenal’s promising talent, Folarin Balogun, has been increasing this week, with Inter Milan reportedly eyeing a £35m bid for the young striker. Reports that Balogun is training separately from the rest of his team-mates at Arsenal’s LA training base has only added fuel to the transfer rumors.

The 21-year-old forward, who recently earned his first call-up to the United States national team, showcased his potential during an impressive loan spell at French club Stade Reims. With the Gunners’ recent signing of Kai Havertz and established talents like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah occupying the central forward positions, Balogun might be considering a move away from the Emirates Stadium to secure more regular playing time.

The club has reportedly set a hefty price tag of £50m for Balogun, reflecting their belief in his potential and talents.

For Arsenal, the situation presents a delicate balance between nurturing young talents and ensuring the team remains competitive. Balogun’s departure would be a significant loss, but it might also provide an opportunity for the Gunners to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

As the transfer window unfolds, Arsenal fans anxiously await the final decision on Balogun’s future. Whatever the outcome, it is crucial for both the club and the player to make the right decision that benefits all parties involved.

Personally I would prefer that he stays, but it looks like there is more chance of him leaving at the moment…

Sam P

