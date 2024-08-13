It appears that Arsenal Women can forget about signing Keira Walsh this summer

Keira Walsh’s move to Arsenal this summer may, after all, have only been a transfer fantasy. Early in the summer, reports suggested Arsenal women were closing in on her, with her deal believed to be something Arsenal had been working on behind the scenes for some time.

The fact that the deal remains uncompleted speaks volumes.

In reality, Walsh resumed training with Barcelona Femeni and even appeared in a 5-1 friendly triumph over German side Hoffenheim, in which she played 45 minutes, implying that Barcelona may not be keen on her departure. If she was truly leaving as expected, Barcelona would not have risked playing her in a pre-season friendly, and she would not have even joined their pre-season tour.

Despite her exit links early on in the season, it’s likely that she will stay unless Arsenal makes an irresistible offer. After signing Rosa Kafuji (whose deal is rumoured to be announced soon) for midfield, securing a deal for Walsh becomes significantly more challenging. If she were the top midfield target, wouldn’t the goal have been to secure her before considering another midfielder?

The positive news is that Walsh’s contract with the Catalan giants expires next summer, so, like Alessia Russo, if she wants Arsenal, she can come as a free agent, maybe replacing one of Keira Walsh or Kim Little.

I guess we can’t always get the players we wish for…

Michelle Maxwell

