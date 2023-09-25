It appears that Arteta has decided that David Raya is now Arsenal’s Number One

Looks like Raya is here to stay

When Arteta chose to start David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale against Everton, Arsenal fans were a bit shocked, but after constant questions about the change Arteta had said that it was more down to rotation then due to form, but after Arteta picked Raya to start for the third time in a row on Sunday afternoon, it has Arsenal fans wondering if Raya is now our number one.

Raya, who’s joined Arsenal this summer on a season long loan, with an option to buy him next summer, had started off the season positively, picking up clean sheets against both Everton and Champions League opponents PSV, Raya looks to be the business.

Before the team sheet came out for the London Derby, Arteta had stated that the wanted to be able to rotate his keepers and it was just like rotating any other player. Most Arsenal fans were assuming that Ramsdale would be starting against Tottenham but once the team sheet came out and Raya was starting again, pretty much confirmed that Raya is Arteta’s new first choice keeper.

After a perfect first two starts in red and white for Raya, Tottenham came to the emirates and managed to put two goals past him, leaving some Arsenal fans worried about his future between the sticks and wondering if Arteta had jumped the gun a bit too soon with Ramsdale.

Ramsdale who was incredible for us last season and helped us get where we are now, will no doubt be disappointed, every player wants to be starting, but goalkeepers can arguably be the hardest players to keep happy and switching between two never usually works out.

As we saw last season with Fabio Vieira, when Arteta makes his mind up about something, he will usually stick with it until it works, and I think Raya will be the same. Picking him to start against Tottenham I think sends the message that he is the first-choice keeper and if he swaps them now, after one bad game from Raya, it sends the wrong message.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Has Arteta made a mistake swapping the keepers so early in the season? How will he manage to keep both Raya and Ramsdale happy?

Daisy Mae

